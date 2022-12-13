The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and for many, finding the perfect present is just step one of making a loved one’s day.
There’s also the matter of getting the gift to them on time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and for many, finding the perfect present is just step one of making a loved one’s day.
There’s also the matter of getting the gift to them on time.
If you’re planning to ship packages this December, mail carriers have specific deadlines to keep in mind if you want the package to arrive by Christmas or another day. And shipping earlier often means you’ll have more shipping options to choose from, saving you money.
Here’s what to know about the 2022 holiday shipping deadlines for major postal carriers when shipping domestically:
UPS holiday schedule
UPS has different “recommended last days to ship” if you want your domestic package delivered by Christmas Eve depending on which shipping method you choose.
If you choose Next Day Air, you have until Dec. 22. With Second Day Air, you need to ship by Dec. 21. And with Three Day Select, you need to drop off your package by Dec. 20.
The deadlines for ground shipping options depend on where you’re shipping from and where the package is going. To calculate when you need to ship via UPS Ground, visit ups.com/ctc.
FedEx holiday schedule
FedEx’s domestic shipping deadlines also vary based on which shipping method you choose. The company’s deadlines for arrival by Christmas this year are:
Dec. 20 for Three Day Freight and Express Saver shipping
Dec. 21 for Two Day Express, Two Day a.m. Express and Two Day Freight shipping
Dec. 22 for One Day Freight, First Overnight and Priority Overnight shipping
Dec. 23 for Same Day shipping
“With optional Saturday Delivery (a $16 per package surcharge), your last day to ship can be extended by an additional day to 12/23 for FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight and to 12/22 for FedEx 2Day,” the company adds.
USPS holiday shipping deadlines
The U.S. postal service has a few deadlines for getting your package delivered in the contiguous U.S. by Christmas:
Dec. 17 for Retail Ground and First Class Mail shipping
Dec. 19 for Priority Mail shipping
Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express shipping
Dates are different when shipping to Alaska or Hawaii. For more details, visit usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.