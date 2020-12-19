Red kettles and ringing bells are a sign that Christmas is near, but there were fewer kettles than usual for The Salvation Army of Frederick County this year.
On a chilly Saturday morning, three Frederick High School juniors rose early to help collect donations at the Square Corner in Frederick. Emmy Adzannur, Nahid Mojumder and Sophia Rowe volunteered as part of their school's National Honor Society. Adzannur donned a Santa Claus hat, while Rowe sported a coat as red as Rudolph's nose. The three called out "Merry Christmas" and "Happy holidays" to passersby from behind their masks, all while ringing bells.
The students said they volunteered so they could give back to their community -- and it was also a good reason to get out of the house.
“This is the first time I’ve been up and out in the morning in a long time. It feels nice to be out," Mojumder said. "Hopefully everyone can come out, try to support as many people as we can during these hard times."
Typically, Frederick County has 21 kettle locations from mid-November to Christmas, according to Corps Officer Lt. Chris Raymer, who steers the local effort.
This year, there were less volunteers and staff available to run the collection due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. There are about 15 kettle locations across the county, though not every station is running each day. The winter storm that dropped several inches of snow on some parts of the county led The Salvation Army to cancel collections on Wednesday and Thursday, Raymer said.
Despite the setbacks, the red kettles have evoked a generous response. Raymer estimates bell ringers have collected close to $100,000 since Nov. 13. Some donors have even dropped in large bills like $50 and $100. A few wrote checks, one for $1,000.
"I'm highly surprised ... We expected it to be way less," considering the financial toll COVID-19 has wreaked on the county," Raymer said.
Last year's total reached $108,000. Raymer thinks they can get there again before the collection ends Christmas Eve.
Locals can look for red kettles at Boscov's, the Square Corner, Food Lion on Yellow Springs Road, Food Lion in New Market, Giant on Md. 26, Giant on New Design Road, Giant in Urbana, Safeway in Walkersville, Safeway in Middletown, Walmart on Md. 26, Walmart on Md. 85, JCPenny, Macy's and Sam's Club.
