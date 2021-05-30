On a small hill at the corner of N. Main Street and Creagerstown Road in Woodsboro, a faded, fraying American flag fluttered in the wind.
Ed Esworthy and Steven Blank, past commanders of American Legion Post 282, on Sunday lowered Old Glory and replaced it with a new, vibrant flag. This tradition of honoring the fallen servicemembers for Memorial Day extends back 50-some years in Woodsboro, Memorial Day committee chairman and past commander Michael Strausbough said.
Typically, the legion offers a parade to accompany the service, but Strausbough said they had to make the call whether to organize the parade some time ago, when COVID-19 was more prevalent and restrictions were tighter. It was also canceled in 2020.
Although they didn't strut down the street with banners and flags, legion members wanted to ensure there would be a meaningful ceremony at the town memorial.
"Every veteran lost deserves to be honored no matter what," Strausbough said.
Standing before the memorial, Post Commander Rich Fulmer reminded the few dozen guests gathered on the unusually cold day of the meaning behind the holiday.
"This day is sacred with the almost visible presence of those who have gone before us," Fulmer said.
As he spoke, deep pink petals fallen from flowers covered the walkway and grass in front of him. By his side, post Chaplain Ron Holland lifted up a prayer for their departed comrades. He's been post chaplain for three decades.
Miss Poppy representatives detailed the meaning behind the poppy flower and read the poem, "In Flanders Fields." They presented a wreath encircled in flowers of red, white and blue.
Four rifles fired into the distance, and a bugle blew the familiar notes of "Taps."
After the ceremony, Holland emphasized the importance of teaching youth the importance of Memorial Day. He and Fulmer acknowledged the day is not only about the fallen veterans, but the loved ones they left behind.
On this day, Fulmer remembers his wife Billie's great-uncle, Carlton Wiles. He was killed in a B-24 bomber flying over Germany June 16, 1944, Fulmer said. He also recalls the years of service his side of the family has given over the years.
"Memorial Day is all about paying reverence to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," Fulmer said, and to "think of all of those who are still behind."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.