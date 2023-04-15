Census Working From Home

Lindsay Garfield, finance director at SquareFoot which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York on March 11, 2020. According to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau, people working from home became younger, more diverse, better educated and more likely to move during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

 AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

In many respects, the demographic makeup of people working from home from 2019 to 2021 became more like workers who were commuting, while the share of the U.S. labor force working from home went from 5.7% in 2019 to 17.9% in 2021, as restrictions were implemented to help slow the spread of the virus, according to a report released last week based on American Community Survey data.

