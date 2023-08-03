What a summer! Seems like the heat and humidity really encourage invasive plants and pests in July and August. And this year, we also have to periodically beware of high air pollution from the Canadian wildfires. If you’re like me, in one of those demographic groups who are supposed to be cautious about being outside, you may want to use only early morning or late afternoon hours for most garden tasks.
Pest or Beneficial Insect?
1. Check tomatoes and peppers for stink bugs, which leave a yellow or white cloudy area under the fruit skin; it’s easy to cut out, and doesn’t affect the taste of the rest of the fruit. The University of Maryland Extension Service recommends either handpicking the bugs off the fruit or spraying the bugs with pyrethrum, an organic contact spray.
2. Many pests can be sprayed with an organic soap or insecticide, such as Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) or Spinosad; both are soil-dwelling bacteria commonly used in organic farming. “Spinosad [works] against … the Colorado potato beetle, diamondback moth, cabbage looper, imported cabbageworms, European corn borer, fall armyworm, corn earworm, hornworms, thrips, and leaf miners … [and] many different types of insects [caterpillars, flies, thrips and beetles] but spares most beneficials such as lady beetles, predacious fly larvae (hover flies and midges), most parasitic wasps, lacewings, spiders, predatory mites and bugs,” according to the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources. Read and follow the label directions carefully.
3. Not everything is a war out there. Remember that, despite our fears, hornets, bees and wasps are actually beneficial insects. Leave nests alone unless they’re in a frequently used area; these beneficial pollinators don’t often sting humans unless they perceive a threat to the nest. Also, you may safely ignore leafrollers, orange-striped oak worms, green-striped maple worms, oak skeletonizers, and sawflies, as they do little or no damage to trees and shrubs.
4. And of course, you’ll see more beneficial insects if you’ve allowed a patch of milkweed, the only plant that monarch butterflies eat, to grow in your garden. Besides the milkweed for monarchs, I also plant dill and/or fennel for swallowtails.
Herbs, Fruits and Perennials
5. You may already have begun to harvest your herbs, especially if they are getting ready to bloom — that’s when the herb leaves have the most intense flavors. Early morning/late afternoon hours are usually the best times to harvest herbs.
6. If you have fruits from trees, bushes and vines, add the leftover fruits and peels to your compost bin, as they will be a great source of nutrients and nitrogen.
7. Late August and early September are also good times to divide and transplant perennials. A serrated knife is great for cutting apart dense roots. If I’m limiting my time outside, I may dig a hole and lightly cover the divided roots with dirt until the next trip outside to tuck them into their new homes.
Diseases and Compost
8. The hot humid weather we have had for much of this summer also may have encouraged the growth of Southern blight, a fungal disease in the soil caused by Sclerotium rolfssi. The UMD Extension Service says it “attacks a wide range of annuals, groundcovers, and perennials, including thyme, coneflower, coreopsis, and black-eyed Susan. Affected lower stems turn brown or black, foliage wilts, and plants will eventually dry up and die.” It’s very hard to eradicate, so if you suspect you have it, consult a soil expert or google the best ways to get rid of it.
12. As for the grass itself, you may find thin, brown areas, called “brown patch,” caused by Rhyzoctonia solani, a fungus common to tall fescue lawns. UMD recommends that you NOT use chemicals. “This disease is typically worse on over-fertilized and irrigated lawns.” UMD assures us that our grasses will green up and recover in the fall.
13. Along with those fruits mentioned earlier, your compost pile will be happy to receive grass clippings and spent plants from the flower and vegetable garden. These “provide a good source of high-nitrogen green materials for the compost pile. Fallen leaves and old straw mulch are good sources of high-carbon ‘brown’ materials,” states UMD.
Finally, once you’ve gotten some of these chores out of the way, reward yourself with your favorite relaxation mode, whether it’s a good book and a tall, ice-cold drink of your favorite beverage, or a snooze in the hammock!
Check out Master Gardener certification classes, gardening information, advice, publications and other announcements, at extension.umd.edu/ frederick-county/ home-gardening, or call 301-600-1596.
Maritta Perry Grau is a Frederick County Master Gardener.
