Phyllis Hilburn stood in the middle of her flower garden, surrounded by a sea of vibrant color. Plants were situated in a delicate array outside of her home. Sunflower stalks towered above the ground, birdhouses nestled throughout the fenced area.
Hilburn touched a pink and white gladiolus flower and said the flowers are reaching the end of their annual peak.
As Hilburn continued to make her way through land that wrapped around the house, she strolled through arches and small pathways, each outdoor nook uncovering a quaint area.
That flower garden was just a one portion of the yard.
For 47 years, Hilburn, 73, has tended to her bountiful garden surrounding her home in Frederick. Through the decades, the garden has grown to consist of a variety of vegetation, such as flowers, trees, vegetables, fruits and herbs.
Hilburn has always been drawn to caring for flowers, an attribute she believes she gained from her mother, Imogene Carter. Carter was part of a garden club in Alexandria, Virginia, where Hilburn was raised. The group would walk through the Northern Virginia streets, finding places to use as their canvas. From city hall, to store fronts, the gardening club decorated town buildings with flower arrangements and greenery.
The club would have shows as well, displaying their flower arrangements for judges. Hilburn remembers attending the events with her mother and watched as she received ribbons for her flower creations.
“My mother’s favorite quote was, ‘I move flowers, like people move furniture.’ And, you know, that’s pretty much the truth,” said Hilburn. “I’m always rearranging, finding the flowers a happy space where it does the best.”
Hilburn first started caring for the yard back when she and her husband, Glenn, moved onto the property. Back then, the space only had a few plants and trees.
Though Hilburn took an immediate liking to the outdoor area, she had other priorities at the time. The Hilburns had children to raise and careers as educators in Montgomery County.
There was also housework to complete. Their country home, built in 1872, had served as a local general store back in the day, selling things like bubble gum and cigarettes. The property included a smoke house and wash house, used today as sheds for outdoor tools. Though Hilburn and her husband admired the home’s historic charm, there was a lot of work that needed to be done.
With her other priorities taking precedence, Hilburn focused on caring for the foundation plants already on their property. She started by cleaning up areas outside, tending to overgrown plants and spending much of her time mowing the grass.
When her children left for college 25 years ago, Hilburn felt it was the right time to start the process of expanding the garden into what it is today.
She began buying new seeds for flowers of different textures and colors to place throughout the garden. Hilburn sought out perennials, flowers that would return each season. Day lilies, azaleas, bulbs — she was impartial to anything low-maintenance.
“You need to make your garden or your yard manageable,” said Hilburn. “If it’s overwhelming, it becomes a job.”
Although many of the plants return each year, Hilburn has noticed flowers show up in varying areas of the garden each season. These volunteers reseed on their own and may germinate off of seeds dropped by wind, animals or flowers from the previous season. Some flowers will reproduce new plants. Others will just continue growing off of the primary plant, according to Hilburn.
Along with the volunteer plants, Hilburn said other factors can change the course the garden takes each season. The weather varies year to year, bringing different temperatures and amounts of rainfall. Wildlife that roam the property differ through the seasons as well. Foxes, bears, snapping turtles and other critters have come and gone as they pleased.
To accompany the bountiful plants, antiques and trinkets can be found throughout the garden. Hilburn’s husband, an antique dealer since the 1960s, finds items to place in the quiet nooks around the yard. A wheelbarrow nestled within the garden, a watering can displayed delicately on a bench and other structures all contribute to the quaint charm of the space.
“Whenever I see something that I think would fit in her garden, I get it for her,” said Glenn.
Though Hilburn personally enjoys gardening, one of her passions is sharing parts of the garden with others.
She regularly gives away items from her yard to friends and family. Vegetables, herbs, as well as a variety of plants have been part of what she has gifted to people over the years.
She has also shared her love for the outdoor space with her family. Hilburn has fond memories of spending time with her children in the yard. Now, she spends time exploring the space with her grandchildren when they visit.
Hilburn has always viewed gardening as a hobby, not as work. She has always enjoyed being outdoors, appreciating the garden’s beauty and the ebb and flow of the yard through the seasons.
“The beauty of it when just you walk out in the morning,” said Hilburn, “it’s just gorgeous.”
