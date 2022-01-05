Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner in December announced several initiatives that will be funded through a portion of Frederick County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The programs address needs that were identified through extensive public outreach. The funded initiatives announced will expand broadband, help seniors stay in their homes, and improve access to food and transportation.
“These projects will help to make life better for people in our community,” Gardner said. “We are seizing this opportunity so we can provide generational investments that will lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery with meaningful and lasting change.”
Specifically, a portion of Frederick County’s $50.4 million ARPA funds will go toward the following:
Economic Support
• Expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Frederick County and upgrade IT security ($2 million)
Seniors
• Provide equipment and retrofit homes to allow seniors to age in place, through the nonprofit Advocates for the Aging ($300,000)
• Make home repairs for seniors, veterans and homeowners with disabilities, through the nonprofit Rebuilding Together ($300,000)
• Conduct a feasibility study for a Frederick County Program for All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly, a program Frederick Health is considering to provide a full range of services, such as social work, medical, transportation and rehabilitation, to frail seniors ($125,000)
Health
• Expand a public awareness campaign for Feeding Frederick, a service to connect people to food distribution sites that was created in collaboration with the Community Foundation, the Ausherman Foundation and numerous nonprofit organizations. ($44,600)
Transportation
• Upgrade TransIT Services’ real-time tracking information for riders ($600,000)
• Improve bus service by redesigning TransIT’s network and integrating TransIt-Plus service ($100,000)
• Make safety improvements and other upgrades to TransIT’s bus shelters and transfer facilities ($500,000).
Previously approved projects have been reported publicly during presentations to the County Council. Additional applications for ARPA funds are being considered by a Frederick County Government review committee to ensure proposals meet strict federal guidelines. Additional information on Frederick County’s ARPA allocation can be found at frederickcountymd.gov/arpa.
