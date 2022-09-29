Gardeners, I am here to tell you that you must get Double Coded. You’re probably thinking that there must be a security breach affecting the landscape. I assure you: It is a cupcake. At least it looks like a cupcake, and there are two colors. The names Butter Pecan and Raspberry Beret sound good enough to eat, but it is as though these new coneflowers were on the dessert menu for the landscape.

As you might be guessing, Double Coded is the name for two new hybrid echinacea making their debut as part of the Color Coded series, one of the hottest groups of coneflowers being introduced by Proven Winners. “Double Coded” tells you they are double flowered varieties, and I promise, you will not be disappointed. That is, unless you let your neighbors beat you to the checkout line.

