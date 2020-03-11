Caught in a state of limbo. The wait between one season and the next. Bardo.
The Tibetan term Bardo has long been one of my favorite words because it poetically describes a state of being in one word that in the English language would require an entire descriptive paragraph to fully explain. Loosely it is the state between death and rebirth. Even more loosely, an intermediate state of being. In many ways we are always caught in an intermediate state. The key to enjoying life is to be able to appreciate the moment we are in, regardless of anticipation for the future and regrets of the past.
March is one of those intermediate months. It is the period of time between the dead leaves and brown grasses to the awakening of nature and budding trees. Though we have not had a harsh winter, the days leading up to March have been dark and damp. I love winter. For me, it fuels my creativity. Hibernating and slowing down have me inside crafting and grateful for winter. As the months go by though, the dark days can weigh on my mood.
Shorter periods of sunlight can affect your body’s brain chemicals and cicadian rhythm. This can cause sleep problems, decreased energy and changes in appetite. Thankfully, signs of spring are all around, the days are longer, the birds are chirping and plants are sprouting through the thawing soil. Spring is almost here!
As you wait for spring, enjoy this season in between. Use your time to bring beauty to your home. Adding new decor to your space can bring new life to a room and has the power to lift your mood. When you make it yourself, it’s even better! Create a fun and easy tasseled table runner to add fresh style to your dining room.
Supplies:
- throw rug from a discount store
- Heat n Bond iron-on adhesive
- iron
- E6000 glue
- scissors
- straight pins
- yarn
- a DVD
Find a lightweight throw rug at a discount store. Fold the rug in half the long ways with the wrong sides together. Apply an adhesive to the long edge of the rug with your iron. Fuse the wrong sides together. To add extra strength to your seam, apply E6000 glue and allow the glue to set for an hour. While the glue sets, make your tassels.
To make a tassel, use a DVD case as your pattern template. Wrap your yarn around the length of a DVD case approximately 30 times then cut the end. Use a piece of yarn that is about 10 inches long to tie the 30 loops tightly together at the top. Do not trim the ends of the knot so that you will be able to use them later when you attach the tassels. Slide your yarn off of the DVD case. Use another piece of yarn that is also about 10 inches long to wrap around the bunch of yarn about 1 inch down from the top of your tassel where your previous knot is. Tie a knot after you wrap the yarn bundle four times around. This creates a nice rounded top to your tassel. Finally, cut your bottom loops so that your tassel yarn is even. Create 10 tassels.
Evenly space out five tassels on each end of your table runner. Lift up the seams on the end of your table runner. Apply your glue to the inside of the hem on the wrong side of your fabric. Place the long ends of the tassel tops in the glue so that the head of each tassel is sticking out and your ends are inside the wrong sides of the table runner. As you work on each end, pin your tassels in place so that the glue can set around your tassels. Once you have glued down both sides with five tassels on each end, allow the glue to set. After an hour, you can remove your pins and place your new table runner on your table. Have fun decorating with your new table runner. I added some bright citrus fruit to a centerpiece to usher in the colors of spring!
