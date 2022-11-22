Flowers Over Frederick
Crews from Ruppert Landscape were out early Tuesday, beginning at 4 a.m., as they installed 80 holiday baskets in downtown Frederick. The crews covered Patrick and Market streets and nearby locations. Here, Divan Van Eck places a basket on a pole on South Carroll Street, with the help of coworkers John Taylor, left and Michael Frazie.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Along and around North Market Street and West Patrick Street, lampposts usually adorned with spring flowers have been replaced with baskets that are more festive and embody a winter wonderland.

Flowers Over Frederick — a volunteer organization of residents, business owners and other organizations  is behind this effort to beautify the downtown.

