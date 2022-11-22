Along and around North Market Street and West Patrick Street, lampposts usually adorned with spring flowers have been replaced with baskets that are more festive and embody a winter wonderland.
Flowers Over Frederick — a volunteer organization of residents, business owners and other organizations — is behind this effort to beautify the downtown.
“We just try to enhance the community for both the community and for visitors to make it a nicer place to come,” Lucinda Noland, a committee member for Flowers Over Frederick, said.
On Friday, committee members of the organization set up stations at Thanksgiving Farms in Adamstown with all of the needed materials, so that the next day, volunteers could decorate giant wire baskets that hold the greenery.
“We put in artificial greens, and red and silver ornament balls,” she said. “And then we have like three red bows on the different sides of the basket and we also have a snowflake, a white snowflake.”
Lights are strung into about 10 baskets, Noland, 71, of Frederick, said.
About 30 people gathered to make about 75 baskets to hang around downtown, Noland said. She was happy with the turnout.
While the organization would love to make more baskets, she said, the group is constrained by its budget.
Flowers Over Frederick relies on donations to buy flowers for the baskets and maintain them, Judy D’Agostino, another committee member, said.
Decorating and maintaining each basket costs roughly $850 annually, Noland said.
The group tries to raise around $68,000 every year, she said.
The city and other organizations donate to Flowers Over Frederick, but some donations are more personal and heartfelt, D’Agostino, 71, of Frederick, said.
Last year, an admirer of the hanging baskets died, and her family made a generous donation to the organization, D’Agostino said.
“It was very touching to all of us on the committee,” she said.
D’Agostino said the group is constrained by the number of volunteers. The committee has about 10 people, but the organization would love for more people to get involved.
Noland and D’Agostino dispelled a misconception about being part of the organization: You don’t need a green thumb, they said.
While many on the committee love flowers and plants, Thanksgiving Farms grows the flowers. Ruppert Landscape, a landscaping company in Laytonsville, hangs baskets on the lampposts, then maintains the flowers throughout the year.
Committee members keep tabs on the baskets, D’Agostino said.
“We walk around and look,” she said. “Are these flowers wilting? Are they scraggly? Do they need help? Are they looking as beautiful as we want them to look?"
D'Agostino joined Flowers Over Frederick because she had extra time, she said. She loves the holidays and flowers, so she thought she'd help beautify the city.
"I think the city is beautiful, but little additional tweaks in the spring, summer and the holiday season make it very special," she said.
Noland agreed. When she visited family in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she remembered walking around the city and noticing the flora scattered around. It added so much to the community, she said, and she hopes the baskets in Frederick have the same effect locally.
"It's kind of a respite in a lot of ways," she said. "And so I think this just makes the city a better place and a prettier place. And it just lifts people's spirits, I think, to see these things."
