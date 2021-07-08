Many people are interested in creating a pollinator garden but are unfamiliar with recommended plants. One of the best public pollinator gardens in our area is located on the Frederick News-Post property at 351 Ballenger Center Drive. This garden contains more than 100 varieties of perennial and annual flowers and pollinator shrubs, most of them native to our area. The garden is open every day of the week, and there is ample parking available.
Master gardener David Muns, who oversees the community garden plots, started the pollinator garden at the FNP in 2016. He began by removing noxious weeds, such as Johnson grass and thistle, and improved the quality of the soil. Many of the new plants were started in Muns’ basement or in the onsite greenhouse. That first garden contained several dozen pollinator shrubs, 65 quadrants of perennials (each representing a different species) and a large bed filled with self-seeding annuals.
Since 2019, Boy Scouts Matthew and Stephen Rollins have assisted Muns as part of their Eagle Scout project. These young men have focused on improving the educational and physical aspects of the garden.
In 2020, the garden moved to a better location, available to more people, fronting the community garden. The Rollinses and a host of volunteers moved everything — plants, soil, wood chips, slate, pavers and the black walnut stumps used for seating. The new garden consists of 14 plots, each averaging about 150 square feet. Many of the plots contain plants of similar color, which strongly attracts pollinating insects.
The garden is decorated with a leprechaun mascot and a bicycle-wheel trellis. The Frederick Food Security Network, out of Hood College, donated a bulletin board. Signs in the plots identify the plants and supply information about their historic use. Among the plants blooming in late June were bee balm, speedwell, coreopsis, spiderwort and hydrangea. Patches of catnip (Nepeta cataria) proved to be extremely popular with bees.
Currently, Muns, Frederick County Master Gardeners and members of the FNP Community Garden maintain the garden.
When visiting the pollinator garden, you are also welcome to admire the healthy vegetables and flowers neighbors have grown in nearby community garden plots. But please, don’t pick anything.
