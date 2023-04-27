HOME-PLAYROOM

Alexis Cosinuke transformed her dining room into a space for her three children, with lots of built-in toy storage.

 Alexis Cosinuke

When Alexis Cosinuke moved into her house in Lexington, Ky., a couple years ago, she knew she’d have to get creative to give her three kids a place of their own. Because the home didn’t have a basement or designated playroom, she turned to a space with an intended purpose that often feels too stuffy for young families: the dining room.

The expert DIY-er and design content creator handled much of the work herself. Out went a builder-grade chandelier and wall-to-wall carpet; in went a subtler light fixture, hard-wearing vinyl plank flooring, and built-in cabinetry that Cosinuke customized to suit her children’s interests. “For instance, the shelving behind the cabinet doors had to be wide enough and deep enough to fit bins that house my kids’ art supplies,” she says. The space got two coats of Clare paint’s “Dirty Chai,” a warm brown: “It’s as if the room is giving you a bear hug when you walk in.”

