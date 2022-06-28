The Frederick County Master Gardeners will host free workshops throughout the summer. All events will be held at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Register online at Eventbrite.
Container Gardening
10 a.m. to noon July 9
See ways to grow vegetables, herbs, small fruits and decorative plants in a variety of containers, from pots to recycled watering cans. Learn how to select the proper plants to best grow in the container sizes. Elevated containers will offer you easy access, without stooping and bending, to do your gardening tasks. Even in the limited space of a deck, porch, balcony or patio, you can create your own garden oasis. Free.
All About Herbs
10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6
Learn how to grow, harvest and use herbs. See how herbs are grown in the master gardeners’ demonstration garden, which includes an herb spiral. Free.
Fall Season Vegetable Gardening
10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13
Plant now for a third harvest in the fall. Find out what to plant and when to plant it. Discover the benefits of making and using row covers. Free.
Growing up Wild
9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20
Growing Up Wild prepares educators to teach young children by building on their sense of wonder about nature through a wide range of activities and experiences. The GUW guide is written especially for early childhood educators of children ages 3-7. Participants will receive a certificate, a guide and (if needed) approved credits. For adult educators who work with children age 3 to 7. Limited to 25 participants. The class is free, but pre-registration is required.
Small Fruits and Berries
10 a.m. to noon Aug. 27
Learn how to choose, plant, maintain, care for, and harvest small fruits and berries. Get recommendations for new varieties and tips on when and how to prune. Free.
