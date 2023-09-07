If you have gardening questions, Frederick County Master Gardeners have answers.
Whether you’re wondering about what kind of native plants will work best in your sunny or shady garden, you want advice on how to create a pollinator garden, or you want to know what practices you can implement around your house and garden to help protect the Chesapeake Bay, you can find answers with the master gardeners.
September is crammed with activities and seminars to help you resolve any questions you might have.
One event that I always look forward to is the Great Frederick Fair, to be held this year from Sept. 15 to 23. Frederick County master gardeners have created a permanent garden at the fair with native plants and pollinators, along one side of the “City Streets, Country Roads” Building (#44), just across from the animal birthing center. In addition, we’ll have a booth inside, highlighting window box plantings and small-space plantings, as well as exhibits from several master gardener committees.
For the elementary-level students, the master gardeners’ Youth Gardening committee will provide a short informational program on peanuts — how they grow, their history and uses. We’ll also have displays that explain how Frederick County contributes to the health of the Chesapeake Bay, how to use containers for gardens, how best to attract pollinators, and how to grow the best vegetables.
Another master gardener event, held May through October, is Storytime in the Garden, held the first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m., with a rain date for the following Wednesday. Cancelations are noted on Facebook by 8 a.m. Otherwise, it’s held outside in the Children’s Garden, part of the demonstration gardens at the back of the UMD Extension Offices, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. You and your munchkins have one more chance this year to participate, on Oct. 4.
Speaking of garden beds, if you’ve been eyeing your beds with thoughts of moving, renovating or starting fresh beds, you may find yourself with questions as you go about your fall garden chores. This month and October are probably your last chances to plant spring bulbs, new trees and shrubs, and to divide and replant perennials. If your perennials or established bulbs didn’t bloom much last spring, or if you’ve noticed bulbs popping up out of the soil, it might be they are too crowded. Very likely, they need to be redistributed.
You may also want to mark your calendar for our free Saturday seminars for advice about these tasks and others. The seminars run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Extension Offices.
UPCOMING SEMINARS■ Sept. 9, “Mindfulness in the Garden.” Master gardener John Schlee will discuss the benefits of plants to your well-being and then lead a walk in the demonstration gardens for mindfulness activities.
■ Sept. 16, “Advanced Gardening Techniques.” Comfortable growing standard vegetables? Ready to grow the more difficult and demanding options? Master gardener Don Ludke will give tips and techniques to expand your options and growing seasons.
■ Sept. 23, “Pawpaws, a Little Known Treasure.” Discover a native fruit you can grow right in your own backyard. Master gardener Kim Leahy will show you how to grow this large, tasty fruit, Asimina triloba, which has a flavor somewhat like a cross between a banana and mango, and how native plants can help your entire garden thrive. Then she will lead a tour of the pawpaw patch in our demo gardens.
■ Sept. 30, “Fall Cleanup and Winterizing the Garden.” Master gardener Tiger Waddell will discuss the best way to start the spring season — with fall cleanup! She’ll teach you about final harvesting, plant overwintering, soil preparation for next year, and planting onions and garlic for harvest in the spring.
Maritta Perry Grau is a Frederick County Master Gardener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.