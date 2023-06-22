LIFE-HOME-ONGARDENING-1-MCT

The last few years have been like a revival of the gardening spirit when it comes to The Gardening Guy and caladiums. In the ’90s I went bonkers planting caladiums and impatiens as partners, and suddenly I stopped. I can’t even remember why. Now I am clowning around with caladiums.

That was a little tongue and cheek — the truth is that I have discovered Heart to Heart Clowning Around caladiums. When my bulbs came in, I repeated my process from last year. I got my Twist ‘n Plant auger attached to my cordless drill and planted 40 bulbs in just a couple of minutes. If you ever try this auger — not only with bulbs, but also with the pots most petunias and such are grown in — you will be hooked.

