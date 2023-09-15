HOWTO-BRICK

Paint streaks and splatters mar a brick exterior.

Removing paint from bricks — especially the types made for walls rather than pavement — is tricky because of their texture and pores. Paint seeps into all the little crevices, essentially making it impossible to scrape or sand away. And if you use a paint stripper, you risk smearing the residue onto nearby bricks, which would look even worse.

You can try removing the paint in a way that minimizes smearing, but you need to accept that, if it doesn't work well, you might need to cover the remnants with paint that matches the bricks. Or you could skip trying to strip it and fast-forward to the painting step.

