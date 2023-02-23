HOME-BIKE

￼iving in a small apartment with limited storage or a house without a garage shouldn’t stop you from owning a bike. With a little creativity and the right products, you can make room for not only a bike or two but your cycling gear as well.

If you can’t envision a space for your bike, look beyond the obvious spots. “A lot of times people will assume that they need to store the bike in the front area of their home, and depending on how your apartment is configured, you might not have open space to place it there,” says Michelle Hobgood, a professional home organizer and owner of the Tidy Trainer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription