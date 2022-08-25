Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. And besides their bites they can spread diseases. There are several easy and environmentally safe measures you can take to reduce or eliminate mosquitoes from your yard and garden. The best control is prevention. Get rid of all standing water on your property. If you have a purposeful water feature like a pond or birdbath you can try adding a bacterium called Bti. It comes in briquettes and other forms that you can put in the water. The CDC says it doesn't hurt other animals and insects. Other simple tips include running a fan on the patio, and wearing long sleeves. Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn.

