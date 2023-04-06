It’s not too early to plan for this spring and summer gardening adventures, so start gathering your landscape plans, shovels, trowels and gardening gloves, and join the Frederick County Master Gardeners at its annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, along with Fiberfest.
Master Gardeners will showcase old favorites and new varieties of annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, all well-suited to Frederick’s growing conditions, with Master Gardeners ready to assist in making the best selections.
AnnualsAn important component in any garden, whether in drifts, in containers or as a focal plant, annuals provide long-blooming color and interesting foliage from spring through frost. They thrive in various growing conditions, resist rabbits and deer, and provide nutrients for butterflies, bees and other pollinators.
Add magnificent colors for sunny gardens with geraniums, lantana and marigolds. For those shadier areas, choose impatiens, torenia, begonias, calibrachoa and lobelias.
Choose among verbena, portulaca and salvia for a profusion of colors and long-blooming time lasting throughout the seasons.
Create dazzling combinations for containers with spikes, fillers and drapes. For a sunny spot, try a mix of spikey dracaena, colorful snapdragon-like angelonia, and draping portulaca with profuse, rose-like flowers.
PerennialsLooking for an easy-to-care-for garden that will benefit the environment? Think perennials. Perennials return to the garden year after year. More than 40 species of perennial plants are expected at this year’s plant sale.
n Penstemon, which forms 3-foot spikes of white or lavender bell-shaped flowers in late spring, loves the sun and, once established, tolerates dry conditions and occasional flooding.
n Mountain mint, a must for a pollinator garden. It has tiny pink flowers that attract a wide variety of insects. The foliage, which reaches a height of about 3 feet at maturity, appears to have been dusted with powdered sugar and has a minty fragrance.
n Summer-blooming, daisy-like coneflowers attract bees and butterflies and, in the fall, goldfinches.
n “Fireworks” goldenrod, often referred to as autumn forsythia, has sprays of small golden flowers that line the stems.
Most of the perennial plants at the sale are native to our area, require little supplemental watering or fertilization, are more disease-resistant than non-natives and are attractive to pollinating insects. Over time, many form large clumps that crowd out weeds and improve the soil.
HerbsThis year’s plant sale will feature more than 50 varieties of herbs, both traditional favorites and new and exciting species. Some of the all-time favorites to be featured at the plant sale include basil, oregano, lavender, thyme, rosemary and sage.
Many herbs are small seed-bearing plants. Leaves are typically used for culinary, medicinal, aromatic and sometimes for spiritual purposes
They’re easy to grow, and whether in containers or garden plots, they add beauty and fragrance to any location.
In our region, many herbs are annuals, surviving only one season. A few herbs, such as bay, rosemary, thyme, lavender and sage, are hardy enough to survive our winters if sheltered or potted and moved indoors. For more information about growing, preserving and enjoying the health benefits of herbs, visit extension.umd.edu/resources.
VegetablesFind an assortment of spring and summer crop seedlings in various sizes. Please note: Several of the heirloom and patio varieties of tomatoes and peppers sold out in the first 90 minutes at last year’s plant sale.
Look for these varieties:
n Spring plants: lettuce, kale and cabbage
n Summer seedlings: tomatoes, peppers and melons
n Vines: cucumber, squash and zucchini
Flea MarketWho doesn’t love finding a good bargain at a yard sale? You’ll discover an array of flower pots, planters and containers for your plants at our garden-themed flea market. Shop for gardening books, tools, trellises, bird feeders and decorative items for your home, patio, garden and yard.
