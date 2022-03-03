As I look out from our family room, I itch to revamp the back northwest corner of our yard, a once deeply shaded but now open, sunny area that was sodded last fall, with two 4-feet-deep beds along two adjacent edges of our property. Shrubs? Trees? Perennials? A combination of all three? The one thing I know for sure is that I’ll be choosing native plants.
What’s the big deal with native plants? Well, the non-natives we plant “do not provide energetic rewards for [pollinators] and often require insect pest control to survive,” according to the U.S. Federal Forestry Service. For birds and insects, feeding on non-natives is kind of like being on a diet of sweets without any of the nutritious ingredients provided by vegetables, fruits and proteins.
Native plants, on the other hand, attract native insects, birds and other animals to their mutual benefit — the plants provide nectar, pollen and seeds that these creatures have thrived on for thousands of years. And in turn, the birds, insects, etc., pollinate the other plants, flowers, vegetables and trees, making everything more prolific.
Native plants go beyond providing food and shelter for pollinators, however. They reduce air pollution; help prevent erosion; and their “deep root systems … increase the soil’s capacity to store water. Native plants can significantly reduce water runoff and, consequently, flooding,” the Forestry Service states. Natives usually don’t require fertilizer, pesticides or watering as frequently as non-native cultivars.
In our back corner, we would like the new plants to provide some seasonal color and some winter interest and to attract pollinators. Finally, we don’t want something that will spread via roots or rhizomes into the adjacent yards or into the sodded area of our own yard. And that’s another problem with lots of non-natives: They become aggressive thugs, taking over and crowding out other plant life because they have no natural enemies to keep them in check. Most don’t taste good to deer, nor do they easily attract insects.
Below are just a few of the more popular non-natives and some of the native plant alternatives you might grow instead.
Instead of the non-native Japanese wisteria (Wisteria floribunda), consider natives such as woodland phlox (Phlox divaricatus), sweet azalea (Rhododendron canescens), coast azalea (Rhododendron atlanticum) or American wisteria (Wisteria frutescens). Note that American wisteria differs from the Japanese in that the American version has smooth seedpods; blooms are shorter, rounder and more compact; and it is more cold-tolerant. Beware, though: While the American species is not as invasive, you still will have to prune suckers and cut back wandering branches. Train it to a trellis for best results.
Instead of English ivy (Hedera helix), consider plantain-leaved sedge (Carex plantaginea), marginal woodfern (Dryopteris marginalis), woodland aster (Eurybia divaricatus), creeping phlox (Phlox stolonifera) or Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides).
Instead of Japanese Barberry (Berberis thunbergii), check out strawberry bush (Euonymus americanus), shrubby St. Johnswort (Hypericum prolificum), winterberry (Ilex verticillate) and mapleleaf viburnum (Viburnum acerifolium).
Instead of the invasive purple loosestrife (Lythrum salicaria), choose swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata, which will attract monarch butterflies, sweet pepperbush (Clethra alnifolia), purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), gayfeather (Liatris spicata), grass-leaved blazing star (Liatris pilosa) or New York ironweed (Vernonia novaboracensis).
Instead of burning bush, which is considered invasive in 21 states, choose fringed bluestar (Amsonia ciliate), witch-alder (Fothergilla gardenia), oak-leaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia) or something in the Viburnum family, such as swamp haw (Viburnum dentatum) or arrow-wood viburnum (Viburnum nudum). I must admit, though, we have a burning bush, which has not been invasive, nor has it produced baby plants in the more than 30 years we’ve had it.
For more information about invasives and native plants, check websites for the University of Maryland Extension Service, the Maryland Invasive Species Council, the National Invasive Species Information Center and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.
You can find gardening information and advice online at the University of Maryland Extension Home and Garden Information Center or our Frederick County Master Gardeners' Facebook page. In addition, you can call us at 301-600-1596, our local UMD extension office.
