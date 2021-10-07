Finally, after September’s hot weather and drenching rains, fall has arrived with comfortable day temps and cool nights, making it easier to anticipate frosts. The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls for the first frost on Oct. 27, although it warns that we have a 30 percent chance of frost earlier than that date. Just to be safe, I usually figure the first frost of fall for Oct. 15 (and the last one in spring by May 15).
With those dates in mind, my husband and I have begun readying our gardens for the winter. We have a lot of chores to do!
October is a good time to do the following in your garden:
Clean up the vegetable gardenIf you haven’t done so already, pull up and compost those tomato plants. Whatever small tomatoes are developing now probably won’t ripen before frost.
Or you could try an old-time storage method. My grandmother used to wrap green tomatoes in quarter sheets of newsprint and store them in a single layer in her cold cellar to keep for making fried green tomatoes. Unfortunately, when I attempted to save end-of-season tomatoes, most just rotted and made an awful, stinking mess. Perhaps the basement was not as cold as a cellar dug out of the hillside in Appalachia.
Remove any diseased plants or debris from the garden, but be sure to dispose of this material in yard waste bags, rather than in compost. For the rest of the garden debris, you can rake the beds bare, although that deprives the soil of being enriched for the next growing season. Instead, consider other options: one, leave plant stalks and other vegetative debris in the garden to be tilled into the soil next spring. By doing so, you provide butterflies and other insects with stalks in which they can deposit overwintering eggs and places under garden debris where insects and birds can shelter during winter storms.
A second option is to plant a cover crop, such as winter rye, hairy vetch, red clover, oats or buckwheat, on your vegetable garden bed, just like the big kids have done for years on acres and acres of farms. Plant them before the end of the month. These seeds grow quickly, will help fix nutrients in the soil, and can be tilled back into the soil next spring.
A third option is keeping an out-of-the-way corner of your yard as a place to store pruning leftovers and garden debris. Some people don’t like the messy look of such piles of garden debris, but they do provide winter shelter for insects, birds, and other wild creatures. Rather than being lazy, you are being a good steward of the earth!
Divide perennials and bulbsOctober is also a great time of year to divide perennials and spring bulbs. After some big yard projects, we had several huge clumps of liriope, peonies and irises and masses of tulips and daffodils that we had to divide and replant. We’re also digging up some day lilies and swamp mallow to transplant. And while we’re at it, we’ll take up dahlias, cannas, elephant ears, etc., and tuck them away in the basement or garage. These tender plants are too sensitive to cold to overwinter in our mid-Maryland soil.
Mow to nourish the soilIf you’re in the market for a new lawn mower, consider a mulching mower, which will shred the grass into tiny pieces. Shredding has a twofold purpose — one, the cut grass shades the soil, preventing too many weeds from taking over, and two, the “mulched” grass nourishes the soil as it rots into the ground.
Bring in a spot of colorFinally, pot up plants you want to overwinter for next spring. Just a few plants you can bring indoors include: geraniums; some herbs, such as chives, parsley, rosemary, thyme and oregano; amaryllis and other tropical plants; and cuttings of coleus.
My potted plants start the fall/winter season near windows in downstairs rooms that approximate the kind of light they like, but as they age, they get leggy or ugly (the hibiscus loses most of its leaves), and I relegate them to upstairs rooms, the basement, or the garage until spring returns. When I first began gardening, experts advised bringing in gladioli bulbs, too, but for several years now, I have left them in the ground, and most of the bulbs come up again each year.
Frederick County Master Gardener seminars and other activities — except those held outdoors or at locations other than the University of Maryland Extension office — are still cancelled until further notice. In the meantime, gardening information and advice is available online at: University of Maryland Extension (bit.ly/3adbf2u), Frederick County Master Gardeners Publications (bit.ly/3BjiMsP) and Facebook (facebook.com/mas tergardenersfrederickcoun tymaryland) or by phone at 301-600-1596.
