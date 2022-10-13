If you love the flowers in your garden but don’t love the idea of spending money on new ones, why not save their seeds to plant next year?

To maximize the odds that new plants will grow true to their parent, only collect seeds from those labeled “heirloom” or “heritage.” Seeds from hybrid cultivars, which result from breeding two or more varieties, will produce plants that resemble only one of the plant’s parents, so you have no way of knowing what you’ll end up with.

