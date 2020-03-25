Miraculous spring.
In the middle of the worry and panic that currently grips the nation, I am thankful at least that we are emerging into this soul-lifting season. The weather is warming and the earth is awakening – just as we need more access to our outside world and more opportunities to be reminded of the resilience of nature.
The domino effect on the green industry
There are an incredible number of service industry jobs and businesses that are being horribly affected by cancellations and mandates, but as a garden writer and speaker, I am painfully aware of those in the green industry who rely on the upcoming season to keep their businesses running throughout the year.
Spring is a make or break season for garden centers – particularly for independent garden centers run by small staffs and with small budgets. Warming weather and blooming pots get people shopping. Even those who don’t “do” gardening find themselves throwing a six-pack of pansies in the cart.
With the current crisis, normal foot traffic has been severely curtailed in nurseries and garden centers nationwide and is likely to continue for a few weeks if not months. Plant sales that represent a great deal of the revenue for nonprofit entities like Master Gardeners, garden clubs and public gardens have been cancelled. This in turn affects the growers whose product is no longer needed, and the economic effect ripples throughout the green industry and through people’s lives and businesses.
What can we do to help?
As you have the ability to, patronize your local garden centers, many of which are still open for business and able to provide plenty of social distance in an outside atmosphere.
Garden centers have been forced to close for retail business, but there are still plants to be tended within those greenhouses, and still employees and business owners “manning the fort.” Call and ask to buy a gift certificate over the phone. For you, for your mother, for your neighbor next door.
Online seed companies are selling seed – buy some. Sow it. We’ve got a little more time on our hands right now. Sounds like a win/win situation.
Consider buying a little more than you usually do when life returns to a new normal. An extra six-pack of annuals, a perennial you’ve been wanting to try, a special tree or shrub to remind yourself years from now that life continues, even when it is tough to predict the journey.
Make this the year you join a Community Sponsored Agriculture, CSA, through a local farm or garden center and benefit from incredible local produce throughout the growing season. Chances are, you’ll be hooked – and learn something about vegetables you’ve never tried.
Buy a new gardening book online. Authors that have put years into a book that launches this spring are seeing that spring launch season dissolve, knowing that the first six months are critical to a book’s success. While bookstores are closed, go onto Amazon and see what’s new. Then stop binge watching Netflix and read it. If you really like it, buy one for a gardening friend – or better, for a friend who might like to get started gardening.
Finding moments to be thankful for
Because I am not an epidemiologist (or a Hollywood influencer for that matter), I cannot add anything of value to the current conversation regarding the COVID-19 virus itself, but I do wish to convey my sincere hope that during this very difficult time in our nation’s history, we allow ourselves moments of joy, discovery and quiet observation in that outside world. And allow ourselves to share them with others without feeling (or being made to feel) that we are somehow making light of all that is going on around us.
Those little moments of joy are critical in moving forward.
I am also hopeful that when we feel the urge to react harshly to those around us, we instead reach down and extend grace — for missteps, for accidental slights, for harsh words and innocently humorous ones, and even for moments of pure stupidity — knowing that there is always a time where we too may need to have that grace extended to us.
In short, be kind.
We are glued to our screens, but disconnecting for an hour and going outside for a walk, a jog, a potter in the garden, or simply to sit on a patio and listen to bird song will have a remarkable effect on your state of mind. I urge you give it a try – even if you don’t feel like it.
However inconsequential spring might feel to some right now, it is a glorious and beautiful season and should remind us that as a people we have recovered from wars, economic depression and natural disasters, and will recover from this too. We are a resilient people and this is a resilient Earth. Be thankful for that resilience, and do your best to stay healthy.
Marianne is a Master Gardener and the author of Big Dreams, Small Garden. Read more at www.smalltowngardener.com or follow @smalltowngardener on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
