The annual Birth & Babies Fair, a free event for the whole family, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 in Baker Park, hosted by the local nonprofit The Birthing Circle.
Families can connect with more than 70 local providers, support resources and businesses dedicated to growing families in Frederick County. There will be family entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks and more.
The Fair will begin with a half-mile stroll around Baker Park for the whole family then continue with a free yoga class in the grass next to Bell Tower Carillon hosted by DeAnna Houston Yoga.
Family friendly entertainment will be provided throughout the day. A children’s area (the grassy space behind the bandshell) will feature gross and fine motor activities and developmental play groups for babies up to 1 year of age. The first 100 children to visit will receive a free kid’s swag bag filled with goodies.
Starting at 11 a.m., food trucks will be parked along West Second Street
A Baby Comfort Area will have places for parents to nurse and feed their babies as well as a diaper changing station. Free educational workshops hosted by local birth and baby providers are planned throughout the day to help families prepare for pregnancy and postpartum. Additionally, free COVID-19 vaccinations will be distributed by AACF and the Frederick Health Department, and free flu shots and information will be provided by the Love 4 Lochlin Foundation. Bathrooms will be available at the bandshell.
Schedule
10 a.m. - Kickoff Stroll, followed by Family Yoga with Deanna Houston
11 a.m. - Welcome/Announcements
11:05 a.m. - Eat Right Now: Experience Optimal Nutrition During Pregnancy and Beyond with Mama Love
Ages and Stages Playgroup — Ages 0-3 months with Ailm Birth Support
11:30 a.m. - The Long Way Home at the Bandshell
12:35 p.m. - Mindset Matters: How Your Mindset During Pregnancy Can Affect Your Birth with Visitation Doula
Ages and Stages Playgroup: Ages 4-7 months with Ailm Birth Support
1 p.m. - The Great Zucchini at the Bandshell
1:45 p.m. - Postpartum Care Workshop with Amy Miller of Red House Birth Care
Ages and Stages Playgroup - Ages 8-12 Months with Ailm Birth Support
2:05 p.m. - Keeping Mental Health in Mind in Pregnancy and Postpartum with Emily Souder
2:30 p.m. - Raffle. Must be present to win.
