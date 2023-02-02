Beautiful to look at, with coveted aromas and varieties to suit anyone’s aesthetic taste, flowers have been an inseparable part of our lives throughout history. Used for decorations, perfumes and even as food, flowers and other flora have taken on roles far from their original evolutionary purposes.
One of the societal roles of flowers at least since medieval times is floriography. Literally “language of flowers,” floriography has been seen in Biblical texts and in ancient and traditional cultures worldwide. However, it was in the Victorian era that this art style and form of communication took off.
Since outward expressions of affection and emotion were essentially frowned upon, people could not develop or even break off relationships easily. Taking hints from the popular study of ancient and medieval history, people in the Victorian era began to communicate their true feelings by arranging flower bouquets to “spell out” a message to the recipient based on the historical symbolism of each flower and plant. This method of communication carried over to artwork, architecture, literature and even tombstone engravings.
Floral dictionaries became incredibly popular everyday items in the typical Victorian era household. The first known Victorian era floral dictionary was printed in 1819 in France by Louise Cortambert (written under the pseudonym of Madame Charlotte de la Tour), titled “Le Langage des Fleurs,” and remained a core resource and guide for over four decades. British flower writer and publisher Robert Tyas is credited with reprinting and translating Cortambert’s book into English in his 1836 edition, “The Sentiment of Flowers,” or “Language of Flora.”
More contemporary versions were written between 1820 and 1880 when the trend became popular in Great Britain and the United States and used in popular fiction written by Jane Austen and Charlotte Bronte and American poet Emily Dickinson. All three authors were avid gardeners and quick to utilize floral imagery in their work to convey deep meanings behind life events, relationships and, in the case of Austen and Bronte, as omens for their characters.
Here are some examples of floriography and the symbolism of flowers taken from the “Illustrated Language of Flowers” (1856), compiled and edited by Mrs. L. Burke:
n Butterfly weed: a plea for personal freedom live as one desires
n Daisy: innocence and attachment
n White rose: worthy of someone’s love
n Red roses: affection through bloodshed and sacrifice, though today it mainly expresses romantic love
n White lilies: virginity and purity
n Red poppy: consolation (used especially in World War I in remembrance of fallen military officers and emergency responders)
Using these symbolic definitions, Victorians created whole conversations and statements through the arrangement of multiple types of flowers and plants together in bouquets or in smaller bouquets known as “nosegays” or “tussie-mussies” that were comprised of herbs with a single flower in the center which ladies could pin on their dresses and topcoats to reveal another level of communication to possible suitors.
For example, combining the red rose and white rose conveys the message of unity and the reward of virtuous morals and dedication to one another. A bouquet with Dame’s Rocket (rivalry), ranunculus (charm), and rhododendrons (dedication) sent by a lady to a suitor would say to the suitor, “You have a rival in my hand in marriage, but I am dazzled by your charm and I won’t even consider him again.”
Though the meanings and significance of flowers and plants differ, depending on the region and time period of their use, universal definitions of common blooms and plants can still be seen today in our modern culture. In keeping with these past trends, modern society still holds on to many old tales and legends about plants and their meanings. For example, it is bad luck to give someone a potted plant during a hospital stay, for it predicts a long, difficult recovery.
So as you prepare the perfect bouquet to express your feelings toward your beloved this Valentine’s holiday, take some time to study some of these unique flower meanings to create a personalized bouquet not only for your personal fancy, but as a way to better express your thoughts and feelings towards him or her. Or, you can take a note from the Victorian era and give that loved one a pineapple to communicate how absolutely perfect that person is in each and every way. But whatever you choose to do, it won’t be a Valentine’s Day either of you will forget anytime soon.
C.T. Ward is a Frederick County Master Gardener.
