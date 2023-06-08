LIFE-HOME-LA-ADU-LA

Oliver Hochberg greets his parents outdoors on May 8. When Danielle Rago and Darren Hochberg gave the designers at the LADG a wish list for their new family compound, indoor-outdoor living was at the top.

Standing at the front of Danielle Rago and Darren Hochberg’s home in the Larchmont Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, where a concrete sidewalk welcomes you, the ordinary path becomes something extraordinary as it takes you on a journey from the street, through the house, to where the sidewalk ends — an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in the backyard.

As nearly 3-year-old Oliver Hochberg races down the smooth path toward the enclosed backyard and ADU, it’s as though he is personifying Shel Silverstein’s poem that promises magic “for the children, they mark, and the children, they know the place where the sidewalk ends.”

