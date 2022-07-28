Gardening when there’s severe drought means setting priorities. Conserving water is always a good thing but it becomes non-negotiable when state and local governments enforce restrictions. AP gardening writer Jessica Damiano says that if you plan ahead you can use rain barrels or xeriscaping or plant native plants. At this point in the season you should focus on the plants you want to help most. Newly planted trees and shrubs need deep and regular watering. Older trees also can suffer from drought. And you’ll probably want to save perennials. Watering the garden early in the morning is best. Invest in soaker hoses or drip irrigation instead of sprinklers. Use recycled household water. And keep the soil mulched and weed-free.

Many people try to save water just to do the right thing (and save money too). But when serious drought hits, and state and local governments enforce restrictions, water conservation becomes non-negotiable.

