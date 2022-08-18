Birds in the garden provide lovely song and a unique connection to nature. They also help both plants and people by reducing the number of pests in your yard, from aphids to stinkbugs.

You can attract more birds by creating better habitat. That includes planting native plants, which attract native insects. Select a mix of plants to provide birds with berries, nectar and seeds year-round. The Audubon Society has a database that tells you which bird-friendly plants are native to your region. Let the dried stalks stand over winter so the birds can feed on the seed heads. Keep leaf litter under shrubs and trees instead of putting it out on the street. And consider getting a bird feeder and bird bath. Provide water and avoid chemical insecticides.

