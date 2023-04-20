Gardening Planting a Meadow

Wildflower meadows have been growing in popularity among gardeners, and for good reason. They're low-maintenance and drought-tolerant, provide food for birds, wildlife, pollinators and other insects, and they're pretty.

Wildflowers are native plants, so your options will vary according to where you live. Start your search on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website (www.wildflower.org). Select your state, and narrow the search to other parameters like plant habit and sun exposure. Then browse the list for plants that strike your fancy.

