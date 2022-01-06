Now that you’ve survived the December get-togethers, you may have a new houseplant to attend to. Below are a few typical diseases and pests that can affect your indoor plant.
You may want to check on the internet at an .org or an .edu website for the most reliable information about your specific plant.
So, what are some of the outward signs that your plant is in trouble?
DISEASES
Plant wilting: Wilting can be caused by overwatering, not watering enough, stem cankers, and root rot, among other things. Use a soilless media designed for house plants so that water easily drains through the container into the saucer.
Wrinkled leaves: This is often caused by low humidity and too little water. You may be able to rehydrate your plant in a couple of ways. One way, especially with orchids, is to put two or three ice cubes on the soil surface about once a week.
Another is to place the plant (not orchids!) in a sink or tub and run lukewarm water over the plant and soil surface, drenching the plant several times.
Yellowed leaves, faded foliage: High-soluble salts often cause this problem. Give the pot an immersion bath to leach out salts, or, if there’s a salt build-up around the rim of the pot, remove the plant, scrub the salts off, then replace with fresh soil. Consider the source of water you use, too. You may want to use distilled water instead of water straight from the spigot.
Foliage yellows or browns, wilts; crown of plant may turn black or brown: Another reason for wilting or foliage turning may be root rot. Gently remove the plant from the pot and examine the roots. If they are brown, discolored, or soft, you have root rot.
Determining the correct amount of water needed can be difficult because in part, it depends on the house environment — how much light enters your house, how warm or cool the room is, how much humidity is in the atmosphere. Often, we think, “It’s Saturday, time to water the plants.” However, rather than determining a particular day to water, it’s better to actually gauge the plant’s needs by checking the soil’s moisture level.
According to the University of Maryland’s extension service, “Most plastic pots will dry from the top down. Clay pots will lose moisture from the sides as well as the top.” If you see a gap between the soil and the edge of the pot, kind of like the way an over-baked pan of brownies looks when you take it out of the oven, the soil may be too dry.
PESTS
Indoor plants are susceptible to some of the same pests as outdoor plants. Here are just a few of the pests that may affect your houseplant.
White dots or stippling on leaves and webbing on plant: Spider mites often feed on the lower surface areas of leaves. “Dense foliage and poor air circulation contribute to this problem,” notes the University of Maryland Extension Service. To treat, isolate the plant. If the plant and its container are small enough to handle easily, give it a good shower. Repeat as needed. You may also use a registered houseplant spray; however, please note that if you have a heavy infestation, the spray may just make matters worse.
Stunted or distorted plant growth: Such growth may be caused by aphids, tiny, sucking insects which mainly attack flowering plants, such as cyclamen. A good shower or registered insecticide for houseplants may be enough to dislodge the aphids.
Fluffy white wax: You may spot tiny, white, cottony insects, or mealybugs, just about anywhere on your plant — from foliage to buds to roots. Attack with a registered houseplant spray, or touch an alcohol-soaked cotton swab to individual mealybugs.
Flying insects, white or black: These are either white flies or black fungus gnats. Use a registered insecticide and allow the potting media to dry between waterings.
You may also be able to use beneficial nematodes to control fungus gnat larvae, according to the University of Maryland.
