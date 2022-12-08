LIFE-HOME-ONGARDENING-5-MCT

I remember the day we were filming “Southern Gardening” as part of my duties with Mississippi State University. Friend and garden designer Lori Hitchcock presented an urn for the front porch of the historical home in Kosciusko, Mississippi. It was all decked out for the holidays with red cyclamen, holly fern and a Wojo’s Jem Vinca, which was a new plant to me. Each plant succeeded with its purpose, and although I had a deep love for cyclamen, the original Christmas plant, it was the Vinca with the funny name that was capturing my interest.

Whether you are thinking about designing mixed containers for the holidays, the winter season ahead or simply looking to add pizzazz to your warm season designer-style AquaPots, you need to remember the name Wojo’s Jem. This is an exceptional variegated gold, cream and green Vinca that gives an incredible performance as a spiller plant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription