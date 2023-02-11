LIFE-DIASPORA-COMMUNITY-PH

Porya Parsa with Philly Iran waves a large pre-revolution Iranian flag (the lion and sun were replaced with a tulip motif in 1980) during a protest by members of the Philadelphia Iranian community and supporters on the steps of the Museum of Art, with signs reading “Woman, Life, Freedom” and the names of the victims of Ukrainian Flight PS752, shot down by Iran in 2020, and the “thousands of other victims of the Islamic Republic Regime.”

 Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Phantom stings crawled along Sarah Eskandari’s back.

Her body vividly recalled the burning skin produced from being lashed 10 times by the morality police in Iran for allegedly not covering her hair properly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription