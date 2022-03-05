What was the worst day of your life? One of mine was Feb. 1, 2022, when an active shooter terrorized the campus of Virginia’s Bridgewater College, where I serve as a trustee. The college was on lockdown for several hours as authorities searched for the perpetrator after he brutally murdered a campus police officer and a campus safety officer.
The episode was horrifying, knocking many off balance, toddling toward despair. How, in a place of deep connection, at a college founded by a peace church (Church of the Brethren), did something so unconnected and violent occur, inflicted by a former student, no less?
There are no definitive answers. The best we can muster is a remembrance of Jesus’ words in John 16: “In this world you will have trouble” (John 16:33 NIV). But given the inevitability of trouble, how do we survive? Jesus’ next thought tells us: “But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33 NIV). Translated: through the resources of God in Christ (Philippians 4:16, 2 Corinthians 4:14), we have a way and means to navigate even the unthinkable, the incomprehensible, the worst days of our life.
But here’s the rub: It’s not instantaneous. It takes time — often, a lot of time. And the lapse of time doesn’t always feel “spiritual.” Sometimes it is very raw, doubtful — very, very honest. But the Creator understands, encouraging us to be “honest to God,” even with our anger and most unvarnished thoughts.
Out of my valleys and “worst days” have come several “honest to God” survival skills, which I pray are helpful to you.
Survival Skill 1: Don’t “sweeten” the reality before you
Christians tend to be too nice — sweetening, sugar-coating the stabbing reality of life. Prolonged cynicism, anger and sarcasm are not healthy or therapeutic, but neither is unreal, plastic smiles or overly religious expression. We need to articulate the hard reality, for renewed faith rises from the raw confession of the tough stuff, including the suffering of life.
Survival Skill 2: Allow yourself to ask the tough questions of faith
Theodicy is the enterprise of asking tough questions related to God and pain. It revolves around a familiar mantra: How can a good God allow senseless suffering? Gallons of ink have been spilled trying to address that question, but the response of Elizabeth (no last name provided) in an article in The Atlantic is one of the wisest:
“[T]here aren’t really any easy answers, are there? Perhaps that’s as it should be. Faced with the tearing crimson and black of pain and grief and evil, a tidy formula seems somehow profane. I’m a Christian … and so the goodness of God in the light of pain and injustice is a tension that I am regularly confronted with. And it hurts … [but] there, amid it all, is Jesus. He’s walking … into the middle of the maelstrom of all our gigantic and garden variety meanness. As N.T. Wright says, ‘Jesus doesn’t explain why there is suffering, illness, and death in the world … [rather] He allows evil to do its worst to him. He exhausts it, drains its power, and emerges with new life’ … He’s the God who suffers with us. And I love Him for it.”
The new life emerging with Jesus out of suffering varies. But it does materialize.
Survival Skill 3: Don’t expect total relief but “just enough” relief (manna for the moment)
Support in suffering does materialize. But again, it’s over time (it always takes time!). Frankly, in my sojourn in suffering, I want everything to be better right away — now! But looking back on my worst days, if I’m honest, I did receive just enough provision — manna — for each day.
Remember manna? It was the nourishment God gave the Israelites in the wilderness of their confusion and suffering (Exodus 16:4-36). But it didn’t arrive in one dramatic delivery. Instead, God delivered just enough for each day. Looking back on suffering seasons, I now realize this truth. But boy, amid the “worst of the worst,” I honestly thought a breakthrough would never occur. Now I see it’s true: God always delivers.
Survival Tip 4: Keep looking for the lessons and the gain
Though I do not believe it is God’s will for suffering to occur, I do believe God allows suffering for a divine purpose that is largely beyond my/our understanding. Therefore, it’s wise to turn to God, even when God is murky or appears to turn from us.
In 1927, one of Scotland’s greatest preachers, Arthur John Gossip, unexpectedly, tragically lost his beloved wife. People wondered what Gossip would do with such unspeakable tragedy, questioning if he would ever mount the pulpit again. But return to the pulpit Gossip did, reflecting honestly but faithfully: “I do not understand this life of ours. But still less can I comprehend how people in trouble and loss and bereavement can fling away peevishly from the Christian faith. In God’s name, fling to what? Have we not lost enough without losing that too?”
These sobering words remind us that there’s much of life that doesn’t make sense, including the recent active shooter incident at Bridgewater College. But God is present even in horrific circumstances, identifying with our suffering as one who has suffered as well.
The process of fully appropriating such truth is a journey, and it doesn’t happen quickly. But, in God’s good time, life does move forward, advancing us even through the valleys of shadow and suffering.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
