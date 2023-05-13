noodles

Hundreds of pounds of mushy spaghetti, macaroni and ziti were dumped along a creek in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey, last week, seemingly out of thin air. Authorities and neighbors alike have no idea how the tangled mountains of noodles ended up in the woods.

Was it an angry chef? An unscrupulous restaurant with excessive surplus? An artist making a statement about food waste?

