books-sanchez

Crying in the Bathroom

 Viking

Erika L. Sánchez’s new book, “Crying in the Bathroom,” has arrived right on time. The memoir-in-essays probes the National Book Award finalist’s experiences with mental health, first-generation trauma, womanhood and, notably, motherhood. “Choosing how and when to have a family is critical to our liberation as women,” she writes in the essay “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Mom.” “After having experienced the physical discomfort of pregnancy, I’m even more convinced that to force a woman to endure this against her will should be a crime.” It’s as if she anticipated that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, and she set out to provide women with the literature they needed to both comfort and inspire us as we navigate this new reality.

Sánchez is a raw, unapologetic and acerbic writer, who leans into difficult topics. In one essay, she talks about how having an abortion gave her the opportunity to create a great life for herself now — which includes having a daughter. As she explains it, she needed to build a life for herself before thinking about having children, and deferring her career and happiness was not a sacrifice she was willing to make. Having that choice wasn’t about quality of life; it saved her life. “I will never pretend that my abortion was easy,” she writes. “It was, without a doubt, the worst experience of my life. However, if I could go back in time and do it all over again, I would. I believe the procedure saved me.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription