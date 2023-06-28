NYC-CAKES

NEW YORK — The line on a rainy Thursday starts forming well before 11 a.m., when Lucie Franc de Ferriere props open the doors of her cozy, marigold-colored shop in the East Village.

Unlike most bakeries with a selection of bread, croissants and pastries, From Lucie focuses on cakes. And the dozen people in line all want a slice: the bright drama of a wedding cake’s spongy layers, covered in swirls of buttercream and dotted in a confetti of fresh flowers, combined with the nonchalance of a weekday afternoon.

