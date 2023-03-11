Is lab-grown meat truly meat?
The question is increasingly being asked as consumers prepare for the proliferation of cultivated meat, which is grown from animal cells in a lab, no slaughter involved. But whether it qualifies as meat is not being debated just by vegetarians and vegans. Faith leaders are grappling with how to treat it under religious dietary guidelines.
Last week, the leader of Israel’s Chief Rabbinate — a bellwether rabbinic council for religious certifications in Judaism — declared that an Israeli company’s lab-grown steak is “pareve.” That means, in his view, it is not milk or meat and that therefore the eating of the two together by those who follow a kosher diet is not forbidden.
But the declaration was greeted with surprise by Rabbi Menachem Genack, the chief executive of the Orthodox Union Kosher Division in New York. Orthodox Union Kosher is an influential federation of Orthodox synagogues in the United States and Canada. Genack, in an interview with The Washington Post, suggested that his organization may take a different view.
This debate is the latest example of how this novel form of meat, which is about to arrive on the U.S. market, is shaking up norms and raising vexing questions. Cultivated meat is being hailed as a humane and climate-friendly solution to traditional animal agriculture, which has increasingly come under fire for its contribution to the warming of the planet.
As of now, Singapore is the only country in which these products are legally sold to consumers. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded late last year that cultivated chicken from a California company is safe to eat, likely to open the floodgates for lab-grown meat to be available for sale in the United States in the coming months.
Many religions — including Islam, Hinduism, Seventh-day Adventism and Judaism — have practitioners who adhere to faith-based dietary restrictions.
The spiritual question, at its most basic, is: If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, tastes like a duck, but you’re not supposed to eat a duck, does God consider this “cheating”? Some faith leaders suggest that if technology enables humans to eat foods that are more environmentally sustainable, reduce animal suffering and potentially improve human health, surely any divinity would applaud this development. Others focus more on faithfulness to original intent.
“I used to think talking about Israel was the third rail,” said Rabbi Jonathan Bernhard, the executive director of Jewish Initiative for Animals in Los Angeles. “Talking to people about food? Oh, my goodness. Israel is child’s play. Food is so intimate, so personal and touches so many elements of our lives. The way forward is going to be messy.”
Anticipating conflicting opinions, Bernhard says individual communities will make different decisions, potentially causing “fissures.” He predicts, “it will be more polarizing within the Orthodox community.”
And, already, it has been.
Genack, of the Orthodox Union Kosher Division, said on the evening of the Chief Rabbinate’s decision, “The Orthodox Union is taking a different position. One opinion is it’s considered meat; they took the position that it’s completely pareve [and thus not meat].” The OU is the largest organization of Orthodox synagogues in the United States, responsible for certifying more than 400,000 industrial and consumer products.
Fresh off a flight from Israel, Genack said of Israeli Chief Rabbi David Baruch Lau, “I have a high regard for him. He wrote four or five pages discussing his position. we are going to have to review his responses. Applying ancient law to brand new technology is fascinating.”
At issue for Genack: Anything derived from something not kosher is also not kosher. Kosher certification confirms that a food product has been properly vetted and monitored for rigorous compliance with traditional Jewish dietary law. These are rules about which foods are allowed or forbidden, but also about how permitted foods must be produced, processed and prepared for eating.
The SDA Church has not made a statement about which way it is leaning with cultivated meat, but it has taken a firm stand on climate change, saying in a statement on its website, “the ecological crisis is rooted in humankind’s greed and refusal to practice good and faithful stewardship.”
