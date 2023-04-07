Italy ChatGPT

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, on March 21 in Boston. The Italian government’s privacy watchdog said Friday March 31, 2023 that it is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach.

 AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

ROME — Italy is temporarily blocking the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT in the wake of a data breach as it investigates a possible violation of stringent European Union data protection rules, the government’s privacy watchdog said March 31.

The Italian Data Protection Authority said it was taking provisional action “until ChatGPT respects privacy,” including temporarily limiting the company from processing Italian users’ data.

