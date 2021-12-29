Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES
Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.
Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).
Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.
Thursdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights or soup cans or water, bottles join this strength training and gentle stretching.
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).
Thursdays, 1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.
Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.
Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.
— — —
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623
SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. Jan. 17, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680
— — —
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and at Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
JANUARY 2022
Jan. 1
First Day Hike
Old Misery guided hike and self-guided hikes. Hike with a Ranger along the Old Misery Trail to Cat Rock, space is limited, RSVP to claudia.padilla@maryland.gov by Dec. 31. Difficult, 3-mile hike. Self-guided hikes available at Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks.
Time: 10 a.m. for guided hike
Location: meet at the Dam Overlook parking lot, north of the administration office, Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont
Contact: claudia.padilla@maryland.gov
Jan. 2
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Count volunteers join teams that go out in the field and follow specified routes through a designated 15-mile diameter circle, counting every bird they see or hear all day. Experienced and novice birders are always welcome to join these teams. Novice volunteers will be teamed with those who have more experience. Pre-registration required, with the Potomac Valley Audubon Society.
Time: TBD
Location: Inwood, W.Va., area
Contact: potomacaudubon.org
Jan. 4
Valley Young at Heart Exercise
For men and women ages 50 and older. $2 per class. All are welcome.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: AMVETS Post 9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Valley Young at Heart Yoga Class
For men and women ages 50 and older. $5 per class. All are welcome.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: AMVETS Post 9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Piano Music by Ruth and Sing-along
Also Jan. 11, 18 and 25. Masks required.
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
Jan. 5
Free Blood Pressure Check
By Right at Home. Masks required.
Time: 10:45 a.m. to noon
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
50/50 Bingo
Open to public, ages 18 and older. $5 to play; specials, pickle jar; $1 cover all last game; free snacks. Masks required.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
Jan. 6
Exercise Video
Free, every Thursday. Also meets Jan. 13, 20 and 27. Masks required.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
Bingo
Open to the public, ages 21+. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Additional games, more ways to win. Kitchen open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: https://post191.com
Literacy Council Volunteer Information Session
Attend a Zoom session to learn about volunteer opportunities, either to become a tutor or to support the programs in other ways. Also Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. or 11 a.m. Jan. 19.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Online via Zoom
Contact: 301-600-2066 or frederickliteracy.org
Jan. 7
"Icons of American Animation"
Co-hosted by Carroll County Arts Council. Emphasizes the artistic and cultural significance of American animation spanning the 20th century. McDaniel gallery hours also noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Also showing at the CACC gallery 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Exhibit continues through March 12.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster
Contact: mcdaniel.edu, carrollcountyartscouncil.org or 410-857-2595
Jan. 8
Trace Adkins in Concert
Country music's trademark baritone. His hits include "Ladies Love Country Boys," "You're Gonna Miss This" and "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk." $65 and up.
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, W.Va.
Contact: 2hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com
Jan. 10
National Weather Center Presentation
In Norman, Oklahoma, provides a collaborative work environment for federal, state and academic units. These units work to improve our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, provide accurate forecasts on severe weather and to educate meteorologists. Learn about weather research and vehicles; weather forecasting; and severe weather education and awareness. Online presentation by a NWC staff member. Pre-register, free.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
Guest speaker is Delegate Karen Lewis Young, Legislative District 3A, Health and Government Operations Committee. She will speak about legislation that has been recently passed or is in process that will impact the lives of older adults. Virtual program, pre-register.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 11
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Preregister. Free
Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Knitting/Crocheting Group
Making newborn hats for Frederick Health Hospital. Meets first Tuesday of the month. Masks required.
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
If A Loved One Wanders
Learn about programs and resources available to assist in these situations. Md. Access Point of Frederick County is a source of info and assistance who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs, serving adults 50 years and older, adults 18 and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 12
Nutrition with Giant: How to Catch Better Zzz's
Did you know getting adequate sleep is one of the best things you can do for yourself? Learn all the benefits sleep has to offer as well as about foods that can help support a better night's sleep and overall health. Presented by Thu Huynh, R.D., LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 13
Monthly Birthday Party
Cake and ice cream. All seniors welcome. Call the day before to order lunch at noon, $6. Masks required.
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
Jan. 14
Minuteman Missile National Historic Site: Go Underground with Cold War History
The site preserves two facilities that were once part of a Minuteman Missile field that covered the far western portion of South Dakota, from 1963 through the early 1990s. Join a park ranger at Launch Control Center Delta-01, 31 feet underground, to explore the Minuteman II system's role as a nuclear deterrent during the Cold War and visit sites rarely seen by civilians. Pre-register, free.
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested. Hosted by Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club.
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
Jan. 17
"The Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King"
National professional touring theater company production. The life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. provides the backdrop to scenes that re-create the Montgomery bus boycott, the March on Washington, the Woolworth Sit-ins and much more. Following Dr. King’s life from his time as a young boy in Georgia, to becoming a preacher in Alabama, to becoming an important figure on the international stage. Recommended for audiences grades two through adult. With excerpts of famous speeches, Civil Rights era songs and a variety of characters. $12 adults, $8 ages 25 and under or 60 and older.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org
Jan. 19
The Silk Road: History, Innovations, Inventions
Where it ran, how it came to be named, who traveled it, its importance in world history and what can it teach us about world trade today. Staff from the Inner Asian & Uralic National Resource Center, Indiana University. Three-week program also meets Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. Pre-register, free.
Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
50/50 Bingo
Open to public, ages 18 and older. $5 to play; specials, pickle jar; $1 cover all last game; free snacks. Masks required.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
Jan. 20
I AM an American! Japanese American Internment in WWII: The National WWII Museum
Explore the story of Eva Hashiguchi, who spent her high school days as an internee in Jerome, Arkansas. Through her account, witness how wartime hysteria and racial prejudice led to one of the darkest chapters of American history. $5, pre-register. Presenter is museum staff.
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 21
Seated Massage
By Marie Free. $1 per minute. Walk-in, no appointment needed. Masks required.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
Groceries for Seniors
Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible. Bring a photo ID to register for the first time. Program is offered third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon, and continues until all food is distributed
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50
Jan. 23
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents Brian Ganz, Pianist
Ganz continues his quest to perform all the works of Chopin, he will expand upon his 2019 concert of Chopin’s Musical Garden with a variety of early mazurkas, waltzes, polonaises, including the “Heroic” polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53, followed by mature examples of the same genres. The event is free and open to the public.
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org
Jan. 24
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Preregister. Free
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 25
SPARK Documentary: Robin Williams and His Battle with Lewy Body Dementia
Join the Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Dementia Friendly Frederick Committee for this showing of this documentary that follows Williams and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Panel discussion follows. Attend one of two virtual showings. Pre-register, free.
Time: First showing at 11:30 a.m., second showing at 7 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 28
Homestead National Historical Park: The Homestead Act of 1862
One of the most significant and enduring events in the westward expansion of the U.S. The park, in southeast Nebraska, commemorates this Act and the far-reaching effects it had upon the landscape and people. Discussion includes how the U.S. acquired the land given away and the specific requirements to claim one's free land. Presented b a Park Ranger. Pre-register, free.
Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Mountainfilm on Tour
Experience a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from Telluride’s annual Mountainfilm festival. These short films seek to use the power of cinema, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Rated PG-13. $15 advance, $20 at the door.
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org
Jan. 29
MSO in Concert: "Virtuosos and Rivals: Mozart, Mendelssohn and Saint-Georges"
Also 3 p.m. Jan. 30. Featuring pianist Thomas Pandolfi. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! $24 to $74 in-person.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or marylandsymphony.org
