In this 1940s photograph taken by Marion Post Wolcott, snow-covered corn shocks are on a farm near Frederick.

 Photo courtesy the National Library of Congress

FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES

Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov

Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.

Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).

Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.

Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.

Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.

Thursdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights or soup cans or water, bottles join this strength training and gentle stretching.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).

Thursdays, 1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.

Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.

— — —

SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL

Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865

Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.

Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296

Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623

SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. Jan. 17, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680

— — —

FARMERS MARKETS

Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.

Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and at Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.

Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.

JANUARY 2022

Jan. 1

First Day Hike

Old Misery guided hike and self-guided hikes. Hike with a Ranger along the Old Misery Trail to Cat Rock, space is limited, RSVP to claudia.padilla@maryland.gov by Dec. 31. Difficult, 3-mile hike. Self-guided hikes available at Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks.

Time: 10 a.m. for guided hike

Location: meet at the Dam Overlook parking lot, north of the administration office, Cunningham Falls State Park, Thurmont

Contact: claudia.padilla@maryland.gov

Jan. 2

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Count volunteers join teams that go out in the field and follow specified routes through a designated 15-mile diameter circle, counting every bird they see or hear all day. Experienced and novice birders are always welcome to join these teams. Novice volunteers will be teamed with those who have more experience. Pre-registration required, with the Potomac Valley Audubon Society.

Time: TBD

Location: Inwood, W.Va., area

Contact: potomacaudubon.org

Jan. 4

Valley Young at Heart Exercise

For men and women ages 50 and older. $2 per class. All are welcome.

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Location: AMVETS Post 9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown

Contact: 301-371-5170

Valley Young at Heart Yoga Class

For men and women ages 50 and older. $5 per class. All are welcome. 

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: AMVETS Post 9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown

Contact: 301-371-5170

Piano Music by Ruth and Sing-along

Also Jan. 11, 18 and 25. Masks required.

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

Jan. 5

Free Blood Pressure Check

By Right at Home. Masks required.

Time: 10:45 a.m. to noon

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

50/50 Bingo

Open to public, ages 18 and older. $5 to play; specials, pickle jar; $1 cover all last game; free snacks. Masks required.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

Jan. 6

Exercise Video

Free, every Thursday. Also meets Jan. 13, 20 and 27. Masks required.

Time: 9:30 a.m. 

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

Bingo

Open to the public, ages 21+. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds at 6:45 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Additional games, more ways to win. Kitchen open 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also Jan. 13, 20 and 27.

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy

Contact: https://post191.com

Literacy Council Volunteer Information Session

Attend a Zoom session to learn about volunteer opportunities, either to become a tutor or to support the programs in other ways. Also Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. or 11 a.m. Jan. 19.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

Contact: 301-600-2066 or frederickliteracy.org

Jan. 7

"Icons of American Animation"

Co-hosted by Carroll County Arts Council. Emphasizes the artistic and cultural significance of American animation spanning the 20th century. McDaniel gallery hours also noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Also showing at the CACC gallery 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Exhibit continues through March 12.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster

Contact: mcdaniel.edu, carrollcountyartscouncil.org or 410-857-2595

Jan. 8

Trace Adkins in Concert

Country music's trademark baritone. His hits include "Ladies Love Country Boys," "You're Gonna Miss This" and "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk." $65 and up.

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, W.Va.

Contact: 2hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com

Jan. 10

National Weather Center Presentation

In Norman, Oklahoma, provides a collaborative work environment for federal, state and academic units. These units work to improve our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere, provide accurate forecasts on severe weather and to educate meteorologists. Learn about weather research and vehicles; weather forecasting; and severe weather education and awareness. Online presentation by a NWC staff member. Pre-register, free.

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting

Guest speaker is Delegate Karen Lewis Young, Legislative District 3A, Health and Government Operations Committee. She will speak about legislation that has been recently passed or is in process that will impact the lives of older adults. Virtual program, pre-register.

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 11

New to Medicare Workshop

Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Preregister. Free

Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Knitting/Crocheting Group

Making newborn hats for Frederick Health Hospital. Meets first Tuesday of the month. Masks required.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

If A Loved One Wanders

Learn about programs and resources available to assist in these situations. Md. Access Point of Frederick County is a source of info and assistance who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs, serving adults 50 years and older, adults 18 and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Pre-register. Free.

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 12

Nutrition with Giant: How to Catch Better Zzz's

Did you know getting adequate sleep is one of the best things you can do for yourself? Learn all the benefits sleep has to offer as well as about foods that can help support a better night's sleep and overall health. Presented by Thu Huynh, R.D., LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Pre-register. Free.

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 13

Monthly Birthday Party

Cake and ice cream. All seniors welcome. Call the day before to order lunch at noon, $6. Masks required.

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

Jan. 14

Minuteman Missile National Historic Site: Go Underground with Cold War History

The site preserves two facilities that were once part of a Minuteman Missile field that covered the far western portion of South Dakota, from 1963 through the early 1990s. Join a park ranger at Launch Control Center Delta-01, 31 feet underground, to explore the Minuteman II system's role as a nuclear deterrent during the Cold War and visit sites rarely seen by civilians. Pre-register, free.

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Bluegrass Jam

Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested. Hosted by Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club.

Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville

Contact: 301-898-3719

Jan. 17

"The Struggle for Freedom: The Life of Dr. King"

National professional touring theater company production. The life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. provides the backdrop to scenes that re-create the Montgomery bus boycott, the March on Washington, the Woolworth Sit-ins and much more. Following Dr. King’s life from his time as a young boy in Georgia, to becoming a preacher in Alabama, to becoming an important figure on the international stage. Recommended for audiences grades two through adult. With excerpts of famous speeches, Civil Rights era songs and a variety of characters. $12 adults, $8 ages 25 and under or 60 and older.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org

Jan. 19

The Silk Road: History, Innovations, Inventions

Where it ran, how it came to be named, who traveled it, its importance in world history and what can it teach us about world trade today. Staff from the Inner Asian & Uralic National Resource Center, Indiana University. Three-week program also meets Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. Pre-register, free.

Time: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

50/50 Bingo

Open to public, ages 18 and older. $5 to play; specials, pickle jar; $1 cover all last game; free snacks. Masks required.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

Jan. 20

I AM an American! Japanese American Internment in WWII: The National WWII Museum

Explore the story of Eva Hashiguchi, who spent her high school days as an internee in Jerome, Arkansas. Through her account, witness how wartime hysteria and racial prejudice led to one of the darkest chapters of American history. $5, pre-register. Presenter is museum staff.

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 21

Seated Massage

By Marie Free. $1 per minute. Walk-in, no appointment needed. Masks required.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

Groceries for Seniors

Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible. Bring a photo ID to register for the first time. Program is offered third Friday of each month. 

Time: Noon, and continues until all food is distributed

Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick

Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 23

Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents Brian Ganz, Pianist

Ganz continues his quest to perform all the works of Chopin, he will expand upon his 2019 concert of Chopin’s Musical Garden with a variety of early mazurkas, waltzes, polonaises, including the “Heroic” polonaise in A-flat major, Op. 53, followed by mature examples of the same genres. The event is free and open to the public.

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick

Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org

Jan. 24

New to Medicare Workshop

Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Preregister. Free

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 25

SPARK Documentary: Robin Williams and His Battle with Lewy Body Dementia

Join the Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Dementia Friendly Frederick Committee for this showing of this documentary that follows Williams and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Panel discussion follows. Attend one of two virtual showings. Pre-register, free.

Time: First showing at 11:30 a.m., second showing at 7 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Jan. 28

Homestead National Historical Park: The Homestead Act of 1862

One of the most significant and enduring events in the westward expansion of the U.S. The park, in southeast Nebraska, commemorates this Act and the far-reaching effects it had upon the landscape and people. Discussion includes how the U.S. acquired the land given away and the specific requirements to claim one's free land. Presented b a Park Ranger. Pre-register, free.

Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Mountainfilm on Tour

Experience a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films curated from Telluride’s annual Mountainfilm festival. These short films seek to use the power of cinema, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Rated PG-13. $15 advance, $20 at the door.

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.

Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org

Jan. 29

MSO in Concert: "Virtuosos and Rivals: Mozart, Mendelssohn and Saint-Georges"

Also 3 p.m. Jan. 30. Featuring pianist Thomas Pandolfi. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! $24 to $74 in-person.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

Contact: 301-790-2000 or marylandsymphony.org

