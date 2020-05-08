A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, but the same probably can’t be said for a corpse plant.
And Robert Hamrick of Jefferson would know because he is the owner of the rare Voodoo Lily or Amorphophallus konjac, which is related to the corpse plant or Amorphophallus titanum, known for the smell it puts off when blooming.
The corpse plant can take up to 10 years to bloom for the first time and an another three to seven years to bloom again, according to the Chicago Botanic Garden website, but Hamrick said the Voodoo Lily can bloom about every three years depending on the care it receives and outside factors like climate.
“I get up every morning and I come out and I look at it,” Hamrick said. “It’s very pretty. It’s like a silky purple.”
The plant’s smell is meant to attract carrion flies, which are the Voodoo Lily’s natural pollinators, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Master Gardener Program website.
Hamrick has been caring for the plant for three years and said it was gifted to him in the form of tubers by friends from Omaha, Nebraska.
The first two years, the plant leafed out.
“I let them die all the way back before you cut the stalk,” he said. “They die and wilt over the pot and then what I did last winter is I cut it all off just to the top of the dirt and I left it in the garage over winter and I didn’t water it ... and then it started coming up about ... a month ago.”
Now, it’s about 3 feet tall and recently bloomed for the first time.
The plant is mainly kept in Hamrick’s garage, especially during its dry, dormant period over winter, but this year when it started growing he began bringing it outside on nice days to get some sun.
“Once the fragile flower wilts back, then I’ll take it outside,” he said “I’ll just leave it there all summer until the first frost and it dies back and I’ll cut the leaves off and put in the garage here and not water it.”
This will start the process again.
The Voodoo Lily only blooms for about 24 to 48 hours and can grow to be 4 to 6 feet tall.
Hamrick said he waters the plant once or twice a week and had to repot it recently.
“I have a pretty good green thumb,” he said. “We have eight and a half acres up here on the mountain in Jefferson and we’ve lived here since 1999 and … experimented with plants and flowers because they have to be either partial sun, shade, water drainage, you know, and I’m excited about this one.”
He said it’s important not to overwater the Voodoo Lily.
“This is my baby,” he said, adding that it was “definitely” worth the three years of time and care to see the plant bloom.
The friends from Nebraska that gave Hamrick the tubers are excited too, and he’s been taking photos and videos often to show the plant’s progress.
“I keep them up to date because they’re the parents,” he said.
