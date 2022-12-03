With families scattered around the world, most people can understand the wisdom of Proverbs, where it says: “Like cold water to a weary soul, so is good news from a distant land” (Prov. 25:25 NIVUK).
We know what it is like to wait for news and the joy of a message received from loved ones. We are made for relationships and we suffer, often in silence, when we do not connect with family and friends. God himself made us for love and fellowship with one another. He also made us for a personal relationship with him. People need people. And people need God.
Our happy celebrations at this time of year can be like a cold drink of water to a traveler in arid places. They renew us and give us courage and inspiration for the next leg of life’s journey.
The good news that Mary heard was about a baby she would bear. His name was to be Jesus and he would rescue his people from the bondage of their sin and their estrangement from God. This was a long-expected message. I am quite sure that Mary never dreamed she would be the mother of the Messiah. The prophets had not been heard from for 400 years, but she and her people had not lost hope. They knew and understood the scriptures. A Savior, the Prince of Peace, the Mighty God? Born to her? Surely not! But she was ready and willing to obey. And when Mary traveled to share the news with her cousin Elizabeth, she learned more good news.
Elizabeth’s husband, Zechariah, had been visited by an angel as he served in the temple. After years of infertility, he and Elizabeth were also expecting a baby. Their son John was to be the promised forerunner, in the manner of Elijah, who would prepare the way for the Messiah, Jesus. The stories of how that happened are recorded in the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament.
The beginning of the Christian calendar year is called Advent. It means the arrival or appearance of a prominent person or event. The four Sundays leading to Christmas mark a time of rejoicing and contemplating the mystery of the Incarnation, God revealed in human flesh. These weeks give us time to revisit Isaiah’s and other prophecies regarding the suffering Servant of the Lord. It is also a time to look forward to the end of the age when Jesus Christ will return as King, not only of the Jews but of the world. We are told that every knee shall bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. That is good news that will refresh the souls and tired bodies of the followers of Jesus. His kingdom, which began with his time on Earth, will endure for eternity. That is good news from a far-off time and place.
In simpler cultures, it is somewhat easier to focus on the reality of Advent and Christmas. In our Western humanistic and materialistic societies, this time is exploited for profit and revelry unrelated to the birth of Christ. It is difficult for some Christians to remain unaffected by the commercialism, but it is important that we do not lose sight of the miracle of the incarnation.
Christmas should be a time to examine our motives and priorities. Why do we give gifts to one another? Could it be because we have received the greatest gift from Jesus? He gave us himself! That is priceless. An unexpected bonus or a legacy from a forgotten relative may make it possible to pay off some monetary debts. But who can pay our debt of guilt? Who can heal our broken relationship with God? Who can forgive our sins and delete the history of our selfishness and rebellion? Who will give us a new start? Jesus can, and he will! Jesus gives us a new heart. When we turn our lives over to him and hand him all the keys and the passwords, we will find the purpose and the meaning of our lives. It is like being born again.
This is the good news from a distant land that can bring hope and healing to your soul. This is the good news that you can carry with you as you celebrate the birth of the Savior. Go, tell it on the mountains, in the streets, at your parties and with your cards, your smiles and pleasant greetings. Make people wonder what makes you so happy in a chaotic world. And if they ask, tell them.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.