With families scattered around the world, most people can understand the wisdom of Proverbs, where it says: “Like cold water to a weary soul, so is good news from a distant land” (Prov. 25:25 NIVUK).

We know what it is like to wait for news and the joy of a message received from loved ones. We are made for relationships and we suffer, often in silence, when we do not connect with family and friends. God himself made us for love and fellowship with one another. He also made us for a personal relationship with him. People need people. And people need God.

