It is easy to feel sad and discouraged when we look around at our world and our country today. The news is confusing and repetitive. We don’t know where to find the truth, much less do we feel confident that the future is secure.

Even Christian organizations are experiencing upheaval with the revelation of abusive behavior and policies as well as a departure from the sacred scriptures. Seminaries are teaching that the Bible is not historically accurate. Ministers deny the virgin birth and the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ. The congregations who meet for worship consist of those who are bewildered, those who are appalled, and those who just want to be loving and accepting of everyone who comes.

