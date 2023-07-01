It is easy to feel sad and discouraged when we look around at our world and our country today. The news is confusing and repetitive. We don’t know where to find the truth, much less do we feel confident that the future is secure.
Even Christian organizations are experiencing upheaval with the revelation of abusive behavior and policies as well as a departure from the sacred scriptures. Seminaries are teaching that the Bible is not historically accurate. Ministers deny the virgin birth and the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ. The congregations who meet for worship consist of those who are bewildered, those who are appalled, and those who just want to be loving and accepting of everyone who comes.
But is it possible to accommodate everyone? The church of Jesus Christ is not a social club. It is the Body of Christ which includes all who believe in Jesus or who are seeking to know Jesus. Everyone is welcome, but no one is free to undermine the teachings of the church which are based on the written Word of God in the Bible and the living Word of God revealed in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection.
I remember being confronted in my first nursing position with the philosophy of existentialism. My Christian faith was challenged. I began to question the existence of God. At that point, I attended a retreat with young adults of the church I attended in New York City. Through the teachings, the conversations, and friendship of other Christian believers, I was able to get my bearings again in the scriptures, the Word of God.
Today the attacks against religion and those who worship the God of the Bible are fierce and unrelenting. The prophet Daniel describes a time of great persecution and unbelief. He reassures us that those who have violated the covenant will be corrupted, “but the people who know their God will firmly resist” the evil influences (Daniel 11:32).
The people who know their God can stand strong. The secular society is not the only source of these attacks. Many Christians have come to realize that they no longer speak the same language of faith. The words look and sound the same, but reflect the subtle or not so subtle changes imposed by social issues. The word tolerance is one which has come to include acceptance of behavior that is intolerant of the beliefs of Judeo-Christian believers. The attacks come in many forms up to and including martyrdom. In the world today Christians are the group most persecuted for their religious beliefs and practices. If you would like more information, The Voice of the Martyrs at persecution.com is a reliable place to start.
As I have been writing, there was a loud raucous clamoring of birds outside my window. Four or five medium-sized birds were flapping their wings and jumping from branch to branch. When I went to see what the commotion was about, I saw on the corner of the porch roof a large hawk. At my appearance, it decided to leave followed by the harassing escort.
I believe that God wants us to follow the example of these adult birds who despite the size of the enemy threatening their nests and fledglings, join together to raise the alarm and to chase the hawk from their backyard.
Our children, our country, and our faith in God are under attack. Our constitutional rights to worship, free speech, and peaceful assembly are being threatened. If we cannot conduct worship or share Jesus Christ with others without fear or intimidation, the birds have shown us the way. We can raise the alarm, gather together to petition God to fight for us, and continue to meet with like-minded believers. God will give us the courage to fearlessly stand for truth. And remember that He who is with us (Jesus Christ) is greater than he (Satan) who is in the world.
Louise Parsons has been a follower of Jesus Christ for many years and in many places. She enjoys studying God’s word and sharing what she is learning.
