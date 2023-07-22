The first word of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) is Ik (one) Onkar (god/creator). Two words that are the foundation of Sikhism. A concept that carries much more meaning than simply one god, but puts emphasis on the idea that we are all one. A Sikh, or lifelong learner, spends his or her life embodying this term in their everyday life. When one understands the concept of “Ik Onkar,” it becomes natural to see everyone equally. It also inspires one to stand up for equal rights, human rights, and brotherhood.
This concept was grasped and applied in the life of a man named Bhai Taru Singh Ji. Let’s rewind to around 1720-1721, when Bhai Taru Singh Ji was born. He was born after the last Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, created Khalsa (Pure) Panth, in 1699. Khalsa Panth is the guru’s spiritual army who protects both self and all of mankind from mental and physical evils. This is important to remember, as Bhai Taru Singh Ji was also an initiated Sikh who was part of Khalsa Panth. He didn’t care if someone was Hindu or Muslim, he simply wanted to serve the God in them. He was known to help anyone and everyone who came his way.
Bhai Taru Singh was born in a village Poohla in Amritsar district of Punjab. His father, Shaheed (martyr) Bhai Jodh Singh was a Sikh martyr. His mother’s name was Bibi Dharam Kaur. He had a younger sister named Bibi Taro Kaur. Bhai Taru’s Singh’s mother raised him and his sister as a single parent after her husband became a martyr.
During the time of Bhai Taru Singh Ji, Punjab was under the reign of the Mughal Empire. The Mughal Empire wanted all Sikhs to be killed. The heads of Sikhs would be left scattered throughout Punjab as a reminder that the Mughal Empire had full intentions of killing all Sikhs. It was during that time, that Sikh revolutionaries were plotting to overthrow Zakariya Khan, the governor of Punjab. Khan had taken refuge in the jungle. Bhai Taru Singh Ji and his sister gave lungar (communal meal) and other aid to these Sikh fighters. While the two served the Sikh revolutionaries, there was a spy, Akil Das (also known as Harbhagat Niranjania), who was keeping an eye on Bhai Taru Singh Ji. Akil Das informed Zakaria Khan that Bhai Taru Singh Ji and his sister were serving the Sikh revolutionaries. Khan had the two of them arrested for treason.
After being arrested, Bhai Taru Singh was imprisoned and tortured. He endured severe torture but he was going to protect his faith at all costs. He was presented before Khan, and when face-to-face, Bhai Taru Singh Ji addressed him with the Khalsa greeting, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” (the Khalsa belongs to Waheguru; Victory is gifted by Waheguru). It was said that this infuriated Khan. Khan then charged Bhai Taru Singh Ji with sedation. Bhai Taru Singh Ji asked why Sikhs were punished when they did everything that was asked by Khan. This only angered Khan more and he gave the ultimatum, death or conversion to Islam. Conversion meant that Bhai Taru Singh Ji would need to cut his hair as an offering to Khan. But Bhai Taru Singh Ji refused to give up his faith.
Khan ordered Bhai Taru Singh Ji’s scalp to be cut off his skull so that his hair would never grow back. So on or about June 9, 1745, Bhai Taru Singh Ji’s scalp was cut off and was placed in front of Zakaria Khan. Bhai Taru Singh Ji was left to slowly die.
As Bhai Taru Singh Ji was left to die, Khan ended up having his own health problems. He began having severe stomach pains. No doctor could understand what was happening, but Khan began to think that it was because he was torturing Bhai Taru Singh Ji. Khan had Bhai Taru Singh Ji released from prison in hopes that he would get okay. He also announced that he would stop killing Sikhs in Punjab. Khan was desperate to get better. It has been said that Khan had become so affected by his deteriorating health that he thought that if he took Bhai Taru’s shoe and hit himself over the head with it, he would get better. He in essence beat himself to death. Bhai Taru Singh Ji was given the notice of Khan’s death, and he took his last breath after hearing the news.
Bhai Taru Singh Ji could have given in so that he could spare his life. His sacrifice teaches Sikhs a very important lesson about courage and faith. Additionally, Bhai Taru Singh Ji was known to serve people with the understanding that everyone is “one.” Through his sacrifice we learn that we must stand firm in the face of adversity, and stand up to what is right, no matter what the outcome may be. The concept of “Ik Onkar” is embedded in Sikhs and in order to nurture this concept and keep it growing, we must remember the ultimate sacrifice made by Bhai Taru Singh Ji.
Simarjeet Kaur is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
