The first word of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) is Ik (one) Onkar (god/creator). Two words that are the foundation of Sikhism. A concept that carries much more meaning than simply one god, but puts emphasis on the idea that we are all one. A Sikh, or lifelong learner, spends his or her life embodying this term in their everyday life. When one understands the concept of “Ik Onkar,” it becomes natural to see everyone equally. It also inspires one to stand up for equal rights, human rights, and brotherhood.

This concept was grasped and applied in the life of a man named Bhai Taru Singh Ji. Let’s rewind to around 1720-1721, when Bhai Taru Singh Ji was born. He was born after the last Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, created Khalsa (Pure) Panth, in 1699. Khalsa Panth is the guru’s spiritual army who protects both self and all of mankind from mental and physical evils. This is important to remember, as Bhai Taru Singh Ji was also an initiated Sikh who was part of Khalsa Panth. He didn’t care if someone was Hindu or Muslim, he simply wanted to serve the God in them. He was known to help anyone and everyone who came his way.

 

