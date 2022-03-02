About five months ago, shortly after Gene Long was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Stage 4 bone cancer, he looked up at his daughter with a twinkle in his eye as she helped him with his walker.
“He said, ‘I think I’m going to go bowling again,’” Janice Long recalled.
Gene Long’s wife and three living children have long learned to take the Lewistown resident and World War II veteran at his word. And on Wednesday morning, just as he predicted, Long celebrated his 95th birthday with friends and family at the Walkersville Bowling Center — the same duckpin bowling alley where he still bowls every week, even as glaucoma and macular degeneration clouds his ability to see the pins.
Janice Long had tears in her eyes as she watched her father return to his chair after taking his turn at the lane. A few months ago, as her dad was treated at the hospital — where visitation rules had been tightened because of the pandemic — she wondered if she would ever see him again.
But here he was, sitting just a few feet away from her.
“This is incredible,” she said.
Gene Long has experienced more than his fair share of health issues throughout his life. His wife, Shirley Long, listed them in an email: He’s torn all of the muscles in his right shoulder, had open heart surgery and a five-way bypass — along with seven subsequent stents — and had to get two fingers reattached after accidentally amputating them during a woodworking project.
Then, about 10 years ago, he was pinned under a golf cart at the age of 85 and air-lifted to a trauma center with 12 broken ribs, a broken right shoulder, a punctured lung and a “very slim chance to survive,” his wife recalled.
His daughter jokes that she suspects her dad has more than nine lives — she thinks he has 11. Maybe he has an infinite number.
“I like to say he’s been put together with paper clips and rubber bands,” she said.
Gene Long grew up on a family farm in Creagerstown with nine siblings, five of whom are still living. He was drafted to serve in World War II just after turning 18, where he oversaw supplies at the headquarters for the 18th Regiment in Hamburg, Germany. He returned to America about a year later, in 1946.
Long was celebrated on his 90th birthday with a big party at the Emmitsburg Volunteer Ambulance Co. that was attended by over 200 of his friends, family and Thurmont community members. John Kinnaird, the town’s mayor, recognized March 5 to 11 as “Gene Long Week” to honor the birthday boy’s dedication to agricultural preservation and volunteer work, according to previous Frederick News-Post reporting.
Partygoers also received laminated bookmarks with Long’s advice for life: “Never Stop Learning; Enjoy Your Vocation; Serve Your Country and Community; Worship Your Creator; and Be Thankful!”
This year, though, when Shirley Long asked her husband how he wanted to mark his 95th birthday, he said all he wanted was a birthday cake in a bowling alley.
He got his birthday wish. One day after turning 95, Gene Long spent Wednesday morning sharing bowling stories and cake with family and friends.
Until recently, Long was bowling two times per week, his wife said — once with a 10-pound ball and once with the much smaller duckpin ball. Under his doctor’s recommendation, though, Long just sticks with duckpin bowling now.
Asked why he enjoys bowling so much, Long had a simple answer: “It’s fun!”
“And he likes to beat his sister,” his wife added, smiling.
“That’s the biggest one,” Long agreed, nodding.
The two of them are very competitive, said Long’s sister, Gloriae Green, who will be turning 93 in a couple of weeks.
But “he usually beats me,” she admitted with a laugh.
Gloria Long Rollins, one of Long’s daughters, remembers her father bowling when she and her sister, Janice, were kids. He’d come home smelling like the bowling alley, she recalled.
But at least when they were little, Long never got either of his daughters into bowling. He inspired them in other ways, Janice Long said — like with his positive attitude and his resolve for making his aspirations a reality.
She comes bowling with him sometimes now, but he’s way better than her, she said.
Shirley Long, Janice’s stepmother, enjoys watching her husband bowl. When he takes his turn, it feels like all eyes are on him in the alley, she said, with his fellow bowlers watching to see if there’s any way they can help him. She said they’re accepting and patient when he’s having a bad bowling day.
But that wasn’t the case on Wednesday. Gene Long bowled a 111, including a strike and a spare, his wife wrote in an email after his party. He was so excited to be surrounded by friends celebrating his birthday, she wrote, and “I think the adrenaline was definitely flowing.”
As she watched her husband accept fist bumps and high fives after bowling a strike earlier on Wednesday, Shirley Long smiled.
“Maybe he needs to have a birthday every week,” she said.
Such a nice article! Happy birthday Mr. Long!
