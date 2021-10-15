Before he’d reached his 10th birthday, Brian Murphy remembers, he’d made up his mind.
When he grew up, he wanted to study the skies.
No matter the season, Murphy said, come nightfall, he’d regularly make his way to an open field near his Linganore home, lie down, and gaze upward.
“Either being eaten by bugs or frozen by snow, I’d find myself outside, looking up at the stars,” he said. “And I just knew, like, that’s what I wanted to do.”
As an 8-year-old, he was pretty sure of something else about himself by that point, too: He was gay. But growing up in a rural, largely conservative community — and attending Catholic school — made him afraid. He wouldn’t come out to his family or most of his friends until he was college-aged.
Even after that, while studying planetary science and astrophysics at Florida Tech, Murphy said he struggled to find LGBTQ or nonbinary role models in astronautics or other science fields.
That struggle ended earlier this year, when Murphy found the Out Astronaut Project. In June, he was selected as the winner of the Out Astronaut Contest, a designation that put him well on his way toward his ultimate goal.
Murphy’s committed to being the first openly LGBT scientist in space.
“I don’t think about doing it for the flash and wow part of it,” he said. “I think about the science part of it and the human part of it — the effect that it would have on other people.”
The Out Astronaut Project’s goal is to increase representation of queer people in STEM, said executive director Jason Reimuller. Funded by donations and an annual grant from the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, the nonprofit selects and trains students with the aim of flying the first openly LGBTQ scientist on a suborbital flight to conduct research.
“[Murphy] is going to be, we think, a fantastic leader,” Reimuller said. “Not just in STEM and in the field that he’s chosen in astronomy but a role model in the LGBTQ community, too.”
More than 40 percent of LGBTQ people in STEM are not out, according to a survey conducted by the charitable trust Pride in STEM.
Sally Ride, America’s first woman astronaut, was gay — but that wasn’t public knowledge until after her death in 2012. So far, none of the roughly 550 people who have flown to space have been openly LGBTQ at the time of their journey.
Murphy and Reimuller said the visibility of an openly gay astronaut could inspire young people in the field.
“I know that there’s a bunch of gifted LGBTQ youth out there who would flourish in our field,” Murphy said. “And it’s sad to see them say no because of a lack of visibility and acceptance.”
Murphy is still in Phase One of the three-part program, but he plans to enter the second phase in January. His successful completion of the program’s required classes, research, trainings and certifications will guarantee him a spot on a space flight, he said — likely in 2023 or 2024.
By the time he was chosen for the Out Astronaut Project, Murphy’s resume was long. He’d led clubs and research groups at college, started a grassroots advocacy campaign and looked for water in the atmosphere of Saturn’s moons as an intern with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. But that all came together in a short period of time.
In January 2020, he said, his career experience was “bare minimum.” For six months, he applied nonstop to every opportunity he could find, facing loads of rejection along the way.
“After that first six months of just working hard, I started to see a little bit of return on that investment,” he said.
He’s satisfied with the experience he’s getting now. He dreams of walking on the moon or Mars. “Maybe by the time I’m in my 60s,” he said with a laugh, “we’ll have the technology to go to Jupiter.”
Murphy’s schedule these days is busy, but despite the difficulty of his studies, what keeps him motivated is the vision of the “bigger, more vibrant” astronautics community he wants to help create, he said. “Science is the pursuit of truth, and what greater truth is there than to be true with yourself and to be true with others?”
