Patches of sunlight shone on dozens of people gathered at a cemetery atop Catoctin Mountain on Sunday — accessible only to those with a four-wheeler, a golf cart or the will to climb a rocky quarter-mile trail through the woods.
For as long as Tim Bussard can remember, he’s made a yearly trek here, to his ancestors’ historic homestead. Every October, he’d join a handful of relatives in cleaning up the family graveyard, a small plot of dirt-covered land surrounded by towering pines and populated mostly with aging, unmarked stones.
But on Sunday, nearly 100 Bussards were there alongside him.
It was the family’s 100th annual reunion. Depending on who you asked, it might’ve been the 101st. No matter the number, Tim said, he was happy to be there.
“It’s really cool to carry on this tradition,” he said. “I hope it goes for another 100 years.”
For 99 years, scores of people had gathered in Middletown on the second Sunday in August for the Bussard family reunion. As the 100th grew near, those in charge of planning the annual event got excited: They wanted to “go all out,” Tim said, to mark the occasion in some extra-special way.
Then, a global pandemic hit. The Bussards settled for a series of small gatherings among immediate families, and they shared photos with each other in lieu of hugs and plates of food.
Despite a 12-month delay, though, Sunday was indeed extra-special for Bussard and his clan. Instead of a park in Middletown, the family gathered at Stoney Lick Farm in Thurmont, where the first American Bussards made their home in the 1760s.
Standing in the shade of a centuries-old cabin, Tim Bussard recounted his family history with ease. He told of Sophia and Daniel, who fled the Alsace-Lorraine region of France as children on the same boat and later fell in love. He told of their son, Peter, who died in 1802 when he was kicked in the head by a mule.
“We know that Daniel’s buried up there,” Tim said, gesturing up the mountain. Peter is, too. “There are probably 20 or so other stones up there at the cemetery, but we don’t know who they are.”
The Bussards’ pride in the traditions surrounding their family reunion are obvious. There’s a president — that’s Tim — plus a vice president, secretary and treasurer for the event. The officers are voted in at a family meeting each year.
They organize raffles and auction off family heirlooms, photos, books and baskets of homemade treats to raise money for the next year’s gathering.
About 40 years ago, Clara Szczechura said, someone knitted a baby blanket for the auction — three simple stripes of black, blue and yellow. The next year, someone brought the blanket back and auctioned it off again. And again.
Eventually, the Bussards adopted the blanket as their family flag. It sat in a triangular display case on Sunday, ready to be sold again. The highest bidder gets to display it in their home until the next year’s reunion.
The flag is the most sought-after auction item every year, Tim Bussard said. Its colors were painted on banners and hung across the property, under which sat nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and more.
Szczechura has served as the reunion’s secretary since 2014, she said. She clutched binders and clipboards as she ate her dessert, diligently preparing to record minutes of the upcoming family meeting. A few feet away, at the designated check-in table, visitors flipped through old newspaper clippings with stories featuring their relatives and marked down which of Peter’s seven sons they were descended from on a chart.
When August rolls around each year, Szczechura looks forward to seeing extended family members she otherwise might not keep up with.
While Szczechura organized her notes, kids scattered around the property, playing in a moon bounce the Bussards had rented or running circles around the nearby pond.
Tristen Bussard, 18, and her cousin Alyson — just a year below her — stayed side-by-side all afternoon. They poked fun at their dads, played with Alyson’s new puppy, and laughed as they climbed the steep trail to the cemetery, recounting stories of four-wheeler rides up and down the mountain.
Outside its gate, they’d carved their names into a tree.
“I hope we can get the younger generation involved to carry this on,” Szczechura said.
