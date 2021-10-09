Residents of a local senior living community are gearing up for their annual push to decorate veterans’ graves with wreaths.
Last year, Homewood at Frederick sponsored more than 700 wreaths for the Wreaths Across America campaign, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies across the U.S. and abroad to honor military veterans.
Those ceremonies won’t happen until Dec. 18, on the Saturday before Christmas. But Elizabeth Fuss, a Homewood resident who has coordinated donations for the effort for the past two years, said the drive to inform the public and collect wreaths was already in full swing.
Homewood residents are collecting wreaths for Mount Olivet Cemetery, where 4,000 veterans are buried. It costs $15 to sponsor a wreath, and $5 of that goes back to Homewood.
Last year, Fuss said, the community used its portion of the money to purchase an additional iPad. Residents used it to video call with family members and play games during the pandemic.
Fuss is also working to inform Frederick residents about a flag-planting effort the group is organizing at Mount Olivet on Nov. 6. Last year, the flags that were planted at veterans’ graves proved valuable come wreath-laying day — the ground was covered in snow, so volunteers used the flags to determine which headstones needed wreaths.
Homewood is aiming to collect 1,000 wreaths, according to its page on the Wreaths Across America site. So far, they’ve gotten 263.
“It’s a neat thing to participate in,” Fuss said. “You say that veteran’s name, and you thank them.”
Those who are interested in sponsoring a wreath through Homewood can do so at wreathsacrossamerica.org/MD0295P.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.