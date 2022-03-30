Frederick County will have local representation at the Special Olympics USA Games this year.
But the local team needs some help raising the money needed to get to Orlando to compete.
The Frederick Heat, a unified softball team of Frederick County’s chapter of Special Olympics Maryland, will compete at the USA Games in sunny Florida during the week of June 5.
Megan Shaffer, head coach for the team, said it’s an exciting proposition, but they’ll need to raise quite a bit of money to get 17 team members on a plane to Florida. The team will need about $2,250 per team member, bringing the total cost to nearly $40,000.
“That covers our uniforms, our food, our travel costs, lodging, all that,” Shaffer said.
The Frederick Heat was selected to compete in the USA Games after having their name drawn from a lottery system from a group of teams who won gold medals in regional competitions, Shaffer said.
Normally, the medal earners are selected from teams who won a medal the year prior to the national competition, but teams for the 2022 games were selected from a broader span of time, due to so many teams having scheduling issues during the pandemic.
The Frederick County team, for example, was selected thanks to a gold medal they won in 2019.
It’s not the first time the Frederick Heat has gotten to the USA Games. Shaffer previously brought the Frederick Heat to the USA Games in New Jersey in 2014, and the team managed to bring home a gold medal.
Shaffer characterized it as a life-changing experience for all involved, and she’s seen even more growth from the team members since then.
“This group — we’re like a family,” she said. “Seeing the growth and maturity of some of my captains, seeing them become leaders and become confident in saying, ‘Hey guys, we gotta get focused.’ And of course, the skills — like, seeing somebody that couldn’t hit a ball or couldn’t throw a ball more than 15 feet [who] can now throw it 60 feet, those are great things to see.”
Shaffer was far from the only person with the Frederick Heat who described the team as a family. In fact, nearly every member of the team used the word “family” when talking to the News-Post.
One of those people was Ray Storms, a captain of the team, who said he’s been involved with the Special Olympics team since 2015.
“It’s great. It’s like I get to play with my family,” he said.
Storms said it will mean a lot to every member of that “family” if they’re able to get to Florida.
“It’s something that only comes around every four years, and I think we can really go down and show what we’re made of,” Storms said. “We’ve worked really hard as a team, as long as I’ve been here, and we work really well together.”
In at least one case, the family bond on the team is more than just a metaphor. It’s literal in the case of mother-son duo Missy Rau and Jacob Anthony, who both play on the team. Rau said the Special Olympics has grown to become such an important part of her son’s life.
“The organization has really helped my son beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined,” she said. “The family atmosphere, the positivity, the camaraderie of the whole place — he’s just grown so much in these past three years from what he started out as.”
Anthony agreed.
“To me, it’s the world,” he said. “I love sports. Sports are my passion. I would do anything for this team. This is my family. ... They have my back through thick and thin, no matter what.”
Anthony said it’s a great experience to be able to forge bonds with the other members of the team, while also strengthening the bonds he has with his mother, who he described as “one hell of a player.”
“Me and her, we’re like this,” he said, holding up two intertwined fingers. “The first year that I played, I played basketball, and she was cheering me on in the section. ... I’m very lucky to have her as a family member that goes to my games and even plays in the sports that I play.”
While the team does need to raise quite a bit of money to get there, Shaffer said they don’t need to have it all in-hand by the time the team goes to Florida.
According to her, fundraising will remain open until September, but the team needs to prove they are on track to raise the full amount in the coming weeks. Shaffer also said the team has several fundraising events planned for the next few weeks.
To make a donation, go to support.somd.org/team/386071.
