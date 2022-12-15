The holiday season can be filled with excitement and anticipation. As the days grow shorter and the nights longer, Christians await the birth of the Christ child within us.
However, the holidays can also be a time of sadness, stress and busy-ness that leave little room for praise and thanksgiving. The death of a loved one, the end of a relationship, recovery from addiction, illness and financial struggles all mirror the lengthening of the nights at this time of the year.
