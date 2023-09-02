On July 15, family and friends celebrated the life and legacy of F. Gene Ball at Central Presbyterian Church in Towson.

Seven years ago, Gene was the first to reach out to Robin and me at Central, as Robin began her ministry to that faith community as church organist. Other people greeted us sincerely, but Gene approached us with a demonstrative, boisterous, rousing outreach.

Tags

(3) comments

public-redux
public-redux

I hope you will observe the platinum rule in your pursuit of loudness: Do not do unto others as they do not wish to be done unto.

Report Add Reply
jamesnee

I have always enjoyed Paul's creative and thoughtful words of faith. He is a fine example of a man that has fought the good fight for Christ in this life experience. Certainly Robin's dedication to music ministry has touched thousands of folks as well. You, together, have been a force of loud love in the course of my life. Onward Christian Soldiers!

Report Add Reply
PaulMundey

Wow! I/we are humbled by your comments! Thank you, thank you!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription