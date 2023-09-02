On July 15, family and friends celebrated the life and legacy of F. Gene Ball at Central Presbyterian Church in Towson.
Seven years ago, Gene was the first to reach out to Robin and me at Central, as Robin began her ministry to that faith community as church organist. Other people greeted us sincerely, but Gene approached us with a demonstrative, boisterous, rousing outreach.
It’s hard to describe in words, but Gene came to us with arms waving (literally), enveloping us with an exuberant, uninhibited, warm welcome, acceptance and embrace. It couldn’t have happened at a more needy time. We felt lost and alone as we transitioned between “homes” after a 20-year pastorate in Frederick.
Given our experience, I was struck by Gene’s grandson’s testimony in July’s memorial service, as he described his pop as one who demonstrated “loud love.” That’s it! That’s what Robin and I experienced seven years ago as Gene reached out to us so energetically: loud love.
It’s interesting to note loud love in the Bible. In John 7, Jesus attends the Festival of the Tabernacles, a Jewish harvest festival. This event celebrated God’s plentiful provision as the Jewish people sojourned in the wilderness for forty long and arduous years. A daily occurrence at the festival was the pouring of water, reminding the Israelites of God’s generosity as they left Egypt for the Promised Land. Bible scholars believe that as the water was poured on the last day of the festival in John 7, “Jesus stood and said in a loud voice, ‘Let anyone who is thirsty come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them’” (John 7:37-38 NIV).
Notice the tone of Jesus’ voice. It was loud. Apparently, Jesus knew that wilderness and desert weren’t just a 40-year reality but a reoccurring drought calling for spiritual provision continuously. And so, there’s an urgency in Jesus’ response as He shouts the prospect of relief, of living water — the very supply of God.
Sometimes, we also need to shout the supply of God. Amid the scourge of racism, we need to shout the justice of God. Amid the horror of violence, we need to shout the peace of God. Amid the abuse of creation, we need to shout the ecology of God. Amid the epidemic of loneliness, we need to shout the embrace of God.
Charles Finney was a 19th-century lawyer-turned-evangelist. Using his training as an attorney, he wove together in his sermons the need for both personal conversion and social reform. In doing so, Finney called for persons to relate to God through Christ and allow that relationship to transform their lives in all-encompassing ways. Not surprisingly, Finney called for the abolition of slavery and equality for women and blacks, even participating in the Underground Railroad. As Finney proclaimed such a holistic Gospel, he did so explicitly, with a demonstrative voice. Why, at one revival meeting in New York State, as he preached on wickedness, Finney’s voice sounded like “a fire … a hammer … [and] a sword,” one participant observed. The result was an eruption of widespread passion for Christ’s reign. In fact, the area where Finney preached became known as the “burned-over district,” a reference to the level of religious enthusiasm so intense, it appeared to ignite and inflame the entire region.
Religious enthusiasm, burning through the wickedness of our day, is still very much needed. Sure, there are times to witness quietly. A tender touch. A thoughtful card. A gentle smile. A sincere handshake. But in this brutal, insecure, bullying, destabilizing, inhospitable world, individuals increasingly need to startle each other with undeniable, in-your-face, rowdy, arms-waving acceptance, affection, welcome and Gospel. Loud love.
It’s fascinating to see God doing just that toward us. In Zephaniah 3, the prophet details the provision of God amid our deepest, most despairing need: “The Lord, your God, is in your midst, a warrior who gives victory; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will renew you in his love; he will exult over you with loud singing” (Zephaniah 3:17 NRSVUE). We, in turn, are called to emulate God’s generous, demonstrative provision.
And so, who in your life needs some loud singing, some religious enthusiasm, a bold God-initiative in Christ? Who needs a “shout” and some spiritual passion? Who’s discriminated against? Who’s being abused? Who’s affected by toxicity? Who’s marginalized? Who’s lost and alone? Who needs not just a greeting but an overt, boisterous, rousing announcement of the promises of God? Who needs loud love?
I’ll never be a Charles Finney or a Gene Ball. Nevertheless, I will risk showing some rowdy affection in the days ahead, for lost, least and lonely folks still long for home.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. Most recently, he served as the immediate past moderator of the Church of the Brethren, having completed two years as moderator, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
(3) comments
I hope you will observe the platinum rule in your pursuit of loudness: Do not do unto others as they do not wish to be done unto.
I have always enjoyed Paul's creative and thoughtful words of faith. He is a fine example of a man that has fought the good fight for Christ in this life experience. Certainly Robin's dedication to music ministry has touched thousands of folks as well. You, together, have been a force of loud love in the course of my life. Onward Christian Soldiers!
Wow! I/we are humbled by your comments! Thank you, thank you!
